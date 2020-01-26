After years of work, the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Department recently issued a decision through a Programmatic Buffalo Environmental Impact Statement that takes a small but important step towards restoring wild buffalo to Montana’s grasslands.
The road to this decision has been long in the making.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks began evaluating buffalo restoration in 2012 at the request of then-Gov. Brian Schweitzer and after the 2011 Legislature had passed comprehensive legislation that set out specific sideboards for any new buffalo herd established in Montana.
Responding to these mandates, FWP has diligently worked to create a plan that addresses address both the biology of restoring buffalo – which is relatively straightforward – and the full breadth of public sentiment including vehement opponents, enthusiastic supporters and the middle ground in between.
The decision issued by FWP examines the many successful efforts to establish bison herds that have been undertaken by other states and Canadian provinces and forthrightly states that there is no good reason why Montana can’t do the same. But rather than authorizing a new herd or selecting a specific place where buffalo might be restored, FWP instead lays out a clear, transparent public process by which Montanans themselves can come to the table to make these decisions.
In setting out this process, FWP frames buffalo restoration within Montana’s successful efforts to bring back elk, moose, grizzlies, pronghorn and other wildlife species and recognizes that buffalo should rightly be part of Montana’s century long effort on behalf of the state’s wildlife. The plan also establishes criteria for ensuring that landowners and local governments have a significant seat at the table in deciding where and when bison should be restored.
You have free articles remaining.
For a decade, the National and Montana Wildlife Federation have supported bringing buffalo back to Montana. We also believe that landowners and local communities must have a big say in any plan for bison restoration. In fact, under the 2011 law that the Federations helped author, alongside the Montana Stockgrowers Association, FWP and many others, landowner consent, public and private, is a prerequisite for establishing a bison herd. That law also requires the creation of a containment strategy, funding for damages caused by bison to private land, and a fail-safe plan for eliminating the herd if FWP proves incapable of effective management.
In 2014, FWP convened around table that included ranchers, political representatives, community leaders and conservationists. The participants identified additional sideboards that were needed for restoring buffalo, including identifying the specific area where bison would be allowed, a plan for keeping bison within this defined landscape, the use of hunting as a principle management tool and an advisory group to oversee management within the recovery area.
Within these parameters there is surely room for Montanans of good will to create a broadly supported plan just as there is room on the vast grasslands of Montana for wild buffalo and a thriving livestock industry. On and around northcentral Montana’s Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge there are tens of thousands of acres dedicated to wildlife and where buffalo could roam with virtually no conflicts with livestock.
At a time when there is so much polarization, our organizations applaud FWP bringing Montanans together. We are ready to sit down with our neighbors, find common ground, restore our national mammal, and protect our ranching heritage. Montanans can do this if we have the chance and don’t let short-sighted opponents stop us from working together, as neighbors. Future generations will thank us and wonder why it was so hard.
Dave Chadwick is the Executive Director of the Montana Wildlife Federation. Tom France is the Northern Rockies and Prairies Regional Executive Director for the National Wildlife Federation.