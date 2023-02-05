I lived in New York City for many years, working for the ACLU and teaching law school. In 2015, I jumped at the opportunity to come home to the place I grew up and join the ACLU of Montana as executive director. When I told friends I was moving back home, I often had to explain that Montana was not what they pictured — we were not solid red like the states that surround us.

But now, as I retire from my role at ACLU, it’s hard to imagine that less than ten years ago, our Legislature and statewide offices still reflected independence and the opportunity for bipartisan work to promote the values most Montanans share.

Being from Montana means something to people. It means we share fundamental values built on the respect for freedom from government intrusion and commitment to helping our neighbors in need. If you’re from here, you get it. Growing up in Montana in the 1970s and early 1980s, and later after I moved to the east coast, this was the Montana that I knew and loved.

Our state Constitution, created by a bipartisan commission and approved by voters in 1972, upholds these fundamental values. It guarantees an explicit right to privacy, the right to live in a clean and healthy environment, and the right to education for every child in Montana, including a commitment to teach Indigenous history and culture. Our Constitution has helped our state remain fiercely independent when so many others have fallen prey to political trends. That is, until recently.

Extremist politicians and the outside organizations who support them are now using their growing power to impose their beliefs and take away our freedoms. To accomplish this, they’re attacking our state Constitution and courts, which have protected our rights for generations.

Since 2016, the amount of money and political influence flooding into Montana to reshape our state has grown at an alarming rate. In 2020, our state swung dramatically from purple to dark red, thanks to an increasing number of candidates and operatives who have moved here claiming to be “real” Montanans, all the while working to impose their extremism on the rest of us with alarming success.

Extremists have taken hold of our state Legislature and are targeting our state constitution and courts, turning the foundational principles of freedom from a shield to a sword. Recent attempts to give the governor more power over the selection of supreme court justices, force judges to run in partisan elections, and call for a constitutional convention all share the same goal: undermining the system of checks and balances so politicians can impose their own agendas and limit our freedoms.

But here’s the thing: Montanans who are rooted in the communities and values that make this state unlike any other still believe that government should not interfere in how we choose to live our lives–they disagree with what extremist politicians are doing in Helena.

In 2020, nearly 60 percent of voters supported Montanans’ individual freedoms and voted to legalize recreational marijuana.

Then in November 2022, politicians and their national backers attempted to stoke anti-abortion sentiment by pushing forward a statewide ballot measure that would have taken away families’ rights to make their own decisions in the face of heartbreaking fetal diagnoses. Montana voters saw through the deceptive ballot language, and a solid majority voted “no” to protect our right to privacy as guaranteed in our state constitution.

It’s clear that most Montanans value our freedoms and do not support imposing conservative Christian values on our neighbors. Yet extremist politicians and national special interests are doing everything they can to impose their own ideological and self-serving agendas on our beloved state.

It’s critical that we use our voices and our votes to protect our values. If we don’t, the Montana we deeply cherish and in which many of us grew up will lose what makes it so special — the respect for individual freedom and responsibility to care for each other and our communities.

I may be retiring from my job leading ACLU of Montana, but there’s no way I’m leaving the fight to protect our state from the authoritarian, self-serving political forces who are doing everything they can to undermine our values and take away our freedoms.

It’s going to take all of us to protect America’s last best place for our grandchildren.