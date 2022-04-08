Carah Ronan: Who’s looking out for Thiel Road neighbors?

Another public meeting about NorthWestern Energy’s plans to invest in methane gas electricity infrastructure is over, and my neighbors and I have been left as sitting ducks. Within an hour of the Yellowstone County Commission’s vote to approve a dangerous pipeline next to our homes and in the floodplain of the Yellowstone River, NorthWestern appeared to be moving large equipment and beginning the early stages of building their proposed methane gas plant.

The Army Corp of Engineers, Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Land Board didn’t do their jobs to protect the Yellowstone and our community. In fact, at NorthWestern’s urging, the Land Board pointed to our County Commissioners as the entity that was supposed to address our health and safety concerns. But we didn’t get a fair hearing from the Commission last week. They were supposed to evaluate the facts presented to determine if the Floodplain Administrator’s decision was appropriate.

After an independent expert hydrologist raised serious concerns about the pipeline being placed only 175 feet from the highly eroding south bank of the river, in a location where the river has moved over 1,000 feet to the south in the last few decades, the Commission sat stone-faced. It didn’t ask a single question of the independent hydrologist. It even admitted that it didn’t open all of the public comments on the proposal before it voted. Instead, the County Commission asked the floodplain administrator, the person who did a lousy job in the first place, if he’d changed his mind after hearing the testimony. When he defended his decision (surprise, surprise), it gave the greenlight to NorthWestern’s ill-thought out plan, putting my family and my neighbors’ properties, livelihoods, and lives at risk. It leaves me wondering, who’s looking out for the health and safety of Montanans like us?

Last year, both the Laurel City planner and the Yellowstone County planner made it clear that NorthWestern needs to go through the legal process spelled out in Montana law to update zoning before it can begin building the methane gas plant. Both planners agreed that NorthWestern must have approval from the Laurel planning board before it can start building. I fear that NorthWestern is going to do what it’s been doing all along: deliver their punchy motto that “the future is bright” while claiming “the safety of our employees, customers, and community is our highest priority.” Meanwhile, they are very successfully working the political system and keeping our community in the dark. All this while NorthWestern is blasting its public relations messages that it is an environmental steward and loves local communities on local TV stations and online. The only reason an energy monopoly advertises is to improve its image, since most Montanans don’t actually have a choice of where to get energy.

If you love our community like you claim, NorthWestern, please sit down with us and answer the questions that keep me up at night. Now that you are building a pipeline through our neighborhood, tell me your plan to evacuate my family, and all our neighbors if your pipeline under the end of my driveway fails? How will you protect us from danger when a methane explosion moves more quickly than either I or my 88-year old grandma can move?

NorthWestern, you should be following the law like the rest of us must do. Both the Laurel City planner and the Yellowstone County planner have made it clear that in order to build on the proposed plant site, NorthWestern must go through the Laurel planning board for a zone change. NorthWestern knows this is the correct process, because it started down that road but abruptly withdrew late last year. It’s beyond time for NorthWestern to answer our questions, prioritize our safety, and be transparent and accountable to our community and tell us their plans. Showing concern for communities and safety shouldn’t be just another PR gimmick but so far that’s all I’ve seen.

Carah Ronan is a farmer, filmmaker, fifth generation Montanan, and founding member of the Thiel Road Coalition, a group of landowners working to protect their livelihoods, community's safety, wildlife, and future generations from NorthWestern Energy's proposed methane power plant on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Laurel.

