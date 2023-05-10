As the chief executive of our great state, Governor Greg Gianforte is responsible for supporting Montana’s economy and standing up for our small businesses. Many of the strategies to achieve these goals are no-brainers. Others are genuinely nuanced decisions. One such decision is now on his desk – a ban on TikTok for all Montanans. As a small business owner, I know more than most the significant harms that would befall our state and its people should this ban become law. To effectively safeguard Montana’s economy, jobs, and businesses, Governor Gianforte MUST VETO the TikTok ban legislation.

On April 14, the Montana state Legislature passed SB 419. The bill unilaterally restricts any app stores from offering TikTok to Montana users. Our elected officials have not only failed to prove TikTok is a threat to Montanans’ digital safety, but the bill they’ve authored overlooks the harm a blanket TikTok ban would incur on our state's small businesses, jobs, and the overall economy.

TikTok has been a game-changer for countless Montana small business owners like me. As a licenced REALTOR, I often use TikTok for my business to help increase sales, expand customer base, and conduct outreach for market trends through TikTok, I have reached an audience that I may never have been able to get otherwise, many of whom have become my most loyal clients. When the pandemic impacted my business, TikTok gave me a new avenue to connect with people. Post-pandemic, TikTok has continued to help both new and existing Montana businesses succeed.

TikTok remains especially crucial to reach rural areas of our state, where traditional marketing is expensive to set up and not always as effective. The long-term implications of this ban are devastating. Without this direct line of communication with customers, sales will likely slump. Small businesses like mine cannot afford this kind of decrease in revenue and subsequent strain on operations, and it’s possible we’d be forced to lay off employees as a result.

Concern over this ban should not be limited to just small business owners. As Montanans, we should all be concerned with the government infringing on our personal freedoms. Banning TikTok for every user in our state is a big government move that violates our First Amendment rights. Limiting our free speech will contradict the very values that make us Montanans — and Americans.

If the goal is to protect Montanans’ data security, our legislature should instead consider laws meaningfully addressing how companies handle data. Banning a single social media platform while allowing other Big Tech companies to operate without oversight is simply not a solution.

Governor Gianforte has a crucial decision to make. He can stand up for Montana's small businesses, workers, and our freedom by vetoing the TikTok ban. I urge him to take it from me, a real Montanan and small business owner — a ban will hurt Montana. We cannot let this legislation override the livelihood of our small businesses and economy.