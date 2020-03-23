Cathy Grott: Weighing risk in the age of COVID

We have a whole new way of weighing risks in the age of the coronavirus. Should we go to the grocery store for that gallon of milk? Should we hang out with friends at the coffee shop? Should we go see our grandparents in their retirement community? All of these activities come with some kind of risk, but with COVID-19, that calculation is a lot different than it used to be.

Like many snowbirds, my in-laws spend their winters in Arizona. Now, they are trying to figure out if they should make the drive back to Billings during the pandemic or stay put in their small community. They’re both in their eighties and in excellent health.

They asked me for my advice. Although it’s impossible to make the risk calculation for them, I gave them a few things to think about.

First, no one has a natural immunity to this virus. There is no vaccine or treatment currently available. Hospitalization may be necessary if they become infected. With that in mind here are a couple of questions I told them to ask themselves:

• Is the virus spreading in their small community?

• Do they have a hospital that is well-equipped if they got sick?

• If they stay in Arizona, do they have enough friends to help if one or both of them got sick?