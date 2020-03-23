Cathy Grott: Weighing risk in the age of COVID

We have a whole new way of weighing risks in the age of the coronavirus. Should we go to the grocery store for that gallon of milk? Should we hang out with friends at the coffee shop? Should we go see our grandparents in their retirement community? All of these activities come with some kind of risk, but with COVID-19, that calculation is a lot different than it used to be.
Like many snowbirds, my in-laws spend their winters in Arizona. Now, they are trying to figure out if they should make the drive back to Billings during the pandemic or stay put in their small community. They’re both in their eighties and in excellent health.
They asked me for my advice. Although it’s impossible to make the risk calculation for them, I gave them a few things to think about.
First, no one has a natural immunity to this virus. There is no vaccine or treatment currently available. Hospitalization may be necessary if they become infected. With that in mind here are a couple of questions I told them to ask themselves:
• Is the virus spreading in their small community?
• Do they have a hospital that is well-equipped if they got sick?
• If they stay in Arizona, do they have enough friends to help if one or both of them got sick?
It turns out, a major hospital stay for them is more than 40 miles away. They weren’t sure if the virus was spreading near them or if the hospital was well-equipped. In fact, it’s still difficult to get tested, so it’s hard to know who is infected.
That’s why we have to talk about flattening the curve. It’s all about slowing the spread of a virus when it can’t be contained. The curve is a simple graph that depicts two possible scenarios. (To be clear, it’s not a hard prediction of the numbers of patients who will become infected with the virus, but a theoretical depiction of the spread of the virus over time.) The first curve shows a lot of people infected by the virus over a short amount of time if no precautions are taken. The second curve shows how much slower the virus spreads with the same amount of people over a longer period of time. With precautions, such as social distancing, hand washing, the pressure on the healthcare system is not overwhelming.
Social distancing means staying home from work or school, closing public gathering places and making limited trips to the grocery store or pharmacy. In effect, staying clear of each other. Looking at the graph, it’s easy to see how quickly health care capacity can be overrun in a short amount of time without some intervention. (ProPublica recently came out with an estimator to determine if your community has adequate capacity to handle the influx of patients infected with the coronavirus.)
My in-laws have a difficult choice to make. The nearest full-service hospital is a long distance away from their small community in Arizona. It would be difficult if one or both of them became infected and required hospitalization. But the decision to drive home has its risks too. The distance is more than a thousand miles away. They would need to make at least one overnight stay, if not two. And, what about all of the stops in between? They risk being exposed to the virus with each stop.
My best advice for them is the same advice from the CDC: Keep a six-foot distance from others; wash your hands frequently; and don’t touch your face.
I don’t know if they’ll make the drive home, but this is where they have family. And in times like these, it’s great to be near family.
Grott has taught public health administration and lives in Billings. She is currently a member of The Billings Gazette Editorial Board.