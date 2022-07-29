Chris Enget: Tester has chosen politics over veterans’ best interests

Recently, a cohort of senators, led by Senate VA Committee Chairman and Montana’s own Jon Tester, announced a move that is going to hurt veterans in our state and around the country.

The group is shutting down any movement on the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which was created under the VA MISSION Act to review recommendations for aligning Veterans Affairs facilities to best fit veterans’ needs.

This commission, that the Senate overwhelmingly supported, was the VA’s best chance to streamline and modernize how it serves veterans. The VA even offered recommendations that prioritized serving veterans when and where they need care.

But Chairman Tester and crew chose to protect the aging, antiquated, and even empty, VA facilities rather than support efforts to modernize the VA and ensure resources are located where veterans live.

The average VA facility is more than 60-years-old, five times older than comparable private sector facilities, and not always able to provide modern services.

Furthermore, the VA owns, leases, and operates thousands of facilities, many of which are underused or not used at all. A 2017 study showed of the VA’s 7,500 buildings, more than 1,000 were empty or underused. Those facilities cost the VA money to keep open, money that could be better spent at facilities delivering care to veterans.

Additionally, veteran demographics are changing. The veteran population is estimated to decrease nearly 40 percent over the next 20 years, and western and southern states are seeing an influx of veterans whose health care needs are going to be different from generations past.

And let’s not forget that community care exists — paid for by the VA but provided outside of it. Accessing non-VA care is a lifeline for veterans who are far away from a VA facility or might see their closest facilities closed for lack of use. Legislation such as the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel who Served Act would clear up the ambiguity around community care.

The bottom line is care and resources in whatever form they take need to be where veterans actually live. That is the responsibility of the VA and those who claim to serve veterans.

But these senators have chosen what looks right on the surface over what is actually right for veterans. They’ve leaned into misrepresentation of the VA’s recommendations and zeroed in on facility closures, conveniently ignoring closures are only part of the suggestions.

A quick glance shows the VA suggested renovations to existing facilities, expanding outpatient services and telehealth, exploring community partnerships, and building new facilities in many areas around the country, Montana included. Shutting down the entire process because of recommended closures also shuts down expansion.

Keeping underused, inefficient, expensive VA facilities open is not the same as protecting access to care. For rural communities like ours in Montana, senators are choosing the facilities over the patients, refusing to give us more options and trapping us in facilities that can’t serve our needs.

Montana’s veterans wouldn’t have been left without care under VA’s recommendations; the delivery of care might just have looked a little different. And that isn’t a bad thing.

These are not easy conversations to have. And I believe we all do want what is best for veterans.

But we must see beyond the hysteria, because we’re talking about veterans' lives.

Protecting dilapidated VA facilities that can’t deliver the services modern veterans need doesn’t do us any good. Nor does introducing legislation to throw money at building the VA while leaving veterans trapped in the system. What helps is having realistic conversations about providing resources where veterans need them and ensuring there are options for veterans to always get quality, timely care. That is the kind of leadership I expect from Chairman Tester.