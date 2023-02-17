The secret is out. Everyone wants a piece of Montana.

As property values skyrocket and taxes become increasingly burdensome, Montana’s landowners deserve every tool in the toolbox to protect their land, and it’s in our best interest to make sure they have a suite of options available to them to fend off development.

Conservation easements are a great tool for this. They offer habitat protections while also giving private landowners a significant financial benefit, oftentimes allowing them to keep their properties in the family for generations.

Yet Senator Hinebauch (R-Wibaux), a landowner himself, is bringing a bill that would drastically weaken one of the best tools we have at keeping working ranches afloat in Montana: perpetual easements. His bill — SB 357— would limit the length of any conservation easement that uses state funds to a maximum of 40 years.

Not only is this shortsighted, but it’s also not a prudent use of state dollars.

If enacted, Hinebauch’s idea would end up costing the state substantially more when every few decades (or even more frequently) the terms of conservation easements would need to be revisited. Property values will only go up, meaning future contracts will cost Montanans more and more. And that’s assuming we’re lucky enough to keep these properties undeveloped in the future, a tall order.

These sorts of limits not only defeat the purpose of perpetual conservation easements, but they’re entirely unnecessary: short-term easements are already offered by FWP, and there are numerous federal and private programs that offer a whole suite of temporary incentives to keep lands undeveloped as well, without having to engage in permanent protections. So if this is what a family wants to see done with their property, great. They can already do that. Hinebauch’s bill does nothing but attack private property rights, unnecessarily removes a tool from the toolbox, and makes it harder to protect the Montana we love.

And while SB 357 attacks conservation easement terms, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Rep. Betogilio’s (R-Clancy) are seeking to entirely wipe out the voter-approved funding for Habitat Montana, a key funding mechanism for these easements and land acquisitions.

HB 462 would zero out Habitat Montana funds from the marijuana tax, meaning an estimated $30 million per biennium would be diverted away from keeping working ranches on the landscape, improving access, preserving quality habitat, and adding hunting opportunities.

In November of 2020, Montana voters approved an initiative that created a new source of tax revenue and specifically dedicated 49.5% of those dollars to conservation efforts.

Montanans made their intentions clear, but it didn't take long for legislators to come after that funding. In the 2021 session, we fought tooth and nail to protect the Habitat Montana funding that voters approved. With the help of Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, we salvaged 20% of those dollars for Habitat Montana — not the full amount that voters asked for, but a meaningful chunk of change.

Now, the governor's budget and Bertoglio’s HB 462 are both attempting to wipe out this source of funding for Habitat Montana completely.

It’s time for us to remind our elected officials that they represent us. Remind Hinebauch that private landowners should be able to make decisions about their own properties, and let Gianforte, Bertoglio, as well as your state senator and representative, know that you want Habitat Montana funds protected.

We need to keep Montana Montana, before it’s too late.