Christopher Turman: Destroying Montana's crown jewels

RE: Opencut Mining Permit 674, Amendment 3 - Public Comment on Environmental Impact

Dear Governor Gianforte:

Is $450K worth destroying one of Montana's crown jewels?

When William Ennis homesteaded the Madison River Valley in the 1860s, I am sure that he must have had the same reaction as I did when I first saw its miraculous beauty. I literally thought I was witnessing the magnificence of God.

The shimmering Madison River and Ennis Lake, flanked on three sides by the Gravelly Range, the Madison Range, and the Tobacco Root Mountains, is like no other place I have experienced. Generations of ranchers, fly fisherman from around the world, and the small nearby communities of Ennis and McAllister who make life here both possible and special, are blessed by the natural beauty, abundant fish, and wildlife.

Today, the Madison River Valley is under threat, perhaps as never before.

On state-owned land, about a mile from Ennis, situated just a stone's throw from Highway 287 and the Madison" River, is a little noticed gravel pit. This could soon change dramatically, and for the worse.

Montana's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) have apparently given the greenlight on a proposal to vastly expand the existing gravel pit, both in size and scope. It is not just a bad idea, but a disaster in the making.

The current facility is literally wedged between the road and the banks of the Madison River. The proposal significantly increases the site's current footprint and allows for an asphalt plant, concrete and asphalt recycling plants, wash plant, pug mill, crushing equipment, and other associated activities for the next 20 years. This will have catastrophic impacts on not only the residents from Ennis to McAllister, but to the fishing industry, livestock, and wildlife. This is not only permitting an unsightly eyesore, but also threatening the health and economic well-being of the Valley.

The difficulty of finding information about the proposal online, is a remarkable statement of how the communities impacted have been kept in the dark. I urge all those concerned to try a Google search.

As of now, the public has no idea of the project's impact on water or air quality, potentially damaging run-off into the Madison River, its tributaries and Lake Ennis, among many other concerns. One thing we do know: the sound of crushing stone will be heard throughout the Madison River Valley from daybreak to sunset.

All of this comes with the benefit of only $450,000 to the state's coffers-over a period of 20 years!

As Governor, you recently issued a statement on Sept. 4, addressing a different issue, the American Prairie Reserve's (APR) bison grazing decision, That, by analogy, is applicable here:

... "BLM's NEPA analysis is fundamentally flawed because it does not take the requisite 'hard look' at APR's proposal," Governor Gianforte said. "BLM (also) failed to guarantee informed public participation in its decision-making."

Similarly, here, DEQ's and DNRC's analysis under MEPA, and failure to fully engage the public, are also flawed.

The timeline of events is not only nonsensical but begs the question of both the legitimacy and legality of the entire process:

Feb. 4, 2022: Montana state officials permitted the expansion of the gravel pit (Department of Natural Resources and Conservation), without a thorough environmental review.

March 3, 2022: Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) amended the opencut mining permit #674 and approved the expansion of the mine by over 50% and approved the use of an asphalt plant, concrete and asphalt recycling plants, wash plant, pug mill, crushing equipment, and other associated activities.

Sometime in May 2022: A drone was flown over the site by one of the agencies to assess the project's impact on the environment. No agency personnel physically inspected the area!

Sept. 28, 2022: DNRC issued its environmental assessment, without seeking general public comment, on a decision it had made seven months previously.

Nov. 25, 2022: Deadline for Public Comments on the project's environmental impact.

February 2022-present: No public hearings on the project are held.

Montana has laws and regulations to protect the environment and agencies whose duty it is to implement those regulations. The extremely cursory review of this project's impact is not only reckless, but likely, illegal.

I would be grateful for your attention to this matter.

Information about this proposal can be found at protectthemadisonvalley.org.