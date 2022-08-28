Corey Ellis: Hunters: Don’t forget what happened last session

Since the 2021 legislative session, there's been a lot of outcry from Montana hunters and anglers. Whether it's our discontent about repeated attempts to privatize elk, a disregard for scientific management, or a lack of opportunity for public participation, there's no shortage of complaints coming from the camo crowd.

Perhaps no single bill has had a more negative impact on Montana hunters than Rep. Berglee's (R-Joliet) HB 637, signed into law by Gov. Gianforte on May 14, 2021.

Lawmakers knew this was unpopular, which is why the bill was passed on the second to last day of the 2021 legislative session after a suspension of the rules allowing for an expedited process with zero chance for public comment. The bill was 37 pages, filled with resurrected ideas that had already been defeated earlier in the session. Things like tag giveaways for outfitters, allocating $1 million of sportsmen's dollars for pen-raised pheasant stocking, sweetening the deal for large landowners who want free, limited-entry bull permits, contentious changes to mountain lion hunting opportunities and more were all either mandated by HB 637 or set in motion by it.

By now, we've heard about and seen the outcomes of this bill, and they don’t sit well. And while we might complain about FWP and blame Gov. Gianforte's appointed director and Fish & Wildlife Commission — who, to be clear, deserve their fair share of criticism — their hands have been somewhat tied by those we voted in. The Legislature did a lot of the damage, and we can't fully fix some of these issues until the 2023 session.

For example, SB 115 introduced by Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) made it harder to work with willing landowners looking to keep their properties in their family by enrolling in conservation easements that provided public access and land protections in perpetuity. And let’s not forget SB 358, introduced by Sen. John Esp (R-Big Timber) which weakened nutrient standards in our waterways. Thankfully, in May of this year it was ruled that this violated the Clean Water Act, and it was repealed, but that didn’t stop Gov. Gianforte from signing both into law in 2021.

Luckily, thanks to Montanans speaking up, some of the worst ideas failed to move forward in 2021, but they’re still worth revisiting and remembering how our representatives voted on them, because these ideas are likely coming back.

For example, HB 505 introduced by Rep. Galt (R-Martinsdale) that aimed to give ten transferable, non-resident bull elk tags to landowners. Or HB 320 from Rep. Gunderson (R-Libby) which deceptively sought to encourage the transfer (and eventual sale) of public lands.

Equally important, we should look at the good bills that died like SB 256 spearheaded by Sen. Flowers (D-Belgrade). This would have added 'illegally gating a public road' as a form of harassment, giving law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to defend public access from those illegally blocking public roads and trails. It failed to advance in committee, and we should look at vote counts to see why.

On all of these, I encourage Montanans to browse how our state representatives voted. It's all available online at leg.mt.gov. Then reach out to them; ask to meet in person to discuss votes or let them know your concerns via email or phone. It’s surprisingly easy to contact our citizen legislators, and they need to hear from us.

As we tune our bows, sight in our rifles, and sharpen our knives, we must also be armed with the knowledge to cast responsible and informed votes. Are our representatives deserving of our votes again? Have they listened to our concerns? Did they last session? Can we trust them to do the right thing for Montana's hunters, anglers, and wildlife?

While we’re seeing this all play out in the present, history remains the best guide for the future; moving forward, we’d be wise to revisit it.