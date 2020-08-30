Corey Stapleton: Secretary of State's office doing outstanding job

The Montana Office of the Secretary of State has become one of the best-run agencies in state government. We became a national leader when, in 2018, we fully modernized and digitized our business services registry and reduced 50,000 annual errors in business filings. Montana businesses now enjoy an error-free relationship with our office. Our fees are some of the lowest in the nation.
The mission of the Office of Secretary of State is to promote democracy, help commerce thrive, and to record history for future generations.
In overseeing Montana’s elections, we have increased information technology security throughout the entire election system. We have increased the integrity of mail ballots, and we have run excellent statewide elections in concert with Montana’s 56 county election administrators. Voter turnout is high, security is high, and voter confidence in our elections is high. As Secretary of State, that is my job performance.
I am proud of all the good work and good people who have made this happen over the last four years — success is not accidental. I have assembled an incredibly talented leadership team. The next governor of Montana would be wise to study what we have done in our agency. We have 100% actively engaged state employees, who love their work and know they are valued. We have reduced staffing by 30% and rent space by 70%, saving Montana millions of dollars annually.
As Secretary of State, it is also part of the job description to defend the State of Montana against lawsuits and complaints. I have been sued nearly a dozen times, mostly by the Montana Democratic Party and the Green Party, never by the Republican Party. I have taken that role of defending Montana statute seriously, and have consistently insisted that deadlines matter at the Office of Secretary of State. If you were in my shoes, I hope you would do the same.
If you get tired of listening to media attack the incredible work and accomplishments of Montana’s Secretary of State, just realize it is part of the modern political environment. Don’t listen to those pundits who personally attack me, the leader. Their dishonesty and vindictiveness say much more about them than it ever will about me, my executive staff, or our agency.
I believe the Montana Office of the Secretary of State is the best-run agency in state government.
Corey Stapleton is Montana's Secretary of State.
