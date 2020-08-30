Corey Stapleton: Secretary of State's office doing outstanding job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Office of the Secretary of State has become one of the best-run agencies in state government. We became a national leader when, in 2018, we fully modernized and digitized our business services registry and reduced 50,000 annual errors in business filings. Montana businesses now enjoy an error-free relationship with our office. Our fees are some of the lowest in the nation.

The mission of the Office of Secretary of State is to promote democracy, help commerce thrive, and to record history for future generations.

In overseeing Montana’s elections, we have increased information technology security throughout the entire election system. We have increased the integrity of mail ballots, and we have run excellent statewide elections in concert with Montana’s 56 county election administrators. Voter turnout is high, security is high, and voter confidence in our elections is high. As Secretary of State, that is my job performance.