For an economy to grow, you need a healthy business climate that includes competitive tax rates, an appropriate regulatory environment, and a predictable legal climate to name a few.

Foundational to any economy is affordable, reliable electricity. All the best tax policies, tort reform and hard-working entrepreneurs are crushed to dust if electricity becomes unaffordable or unreliable.

Despite the pandemic and inflation, Montana’s economic growth ranks among the most robust in the nation, recording the sharpest growth rate in over 40 years in 2021. Our state’s jobless rate at 2.5% in January is among the lowest, nearly a percentage point below the 3.4% national average.

But Big Sky Country’s prolonged prosperity rests on getting our state’s energy policies right to sustain this economic boom. We need to strike a balance, especially since our per-capita energy consumption is among the country’s highest as economic growth sparks a growing rise in demand.

When it comes to energy, Montana is accustomed to a long and rich history of “plenty.” Reliable and affordable electricity has been a foregone conclusion to Montanans during the coldest of nights and hottest of days. Rolling blackouts and brownouts have largely been relegated to poor policy decisions in states like California or other countries.

With our vast hydroelectric facilities, massive coal fields, and increased investment in wind and solar energy, surely Montanans have nothing to worry about when it comes to confidence that electricity is where we need it, when we need it — right?

Wrong.

Between a steady retirement of coal fired generating plants in the Pacific Northwest, including Montana, and increasing economic growth, Montana is increasingly on edge for what we need, when we need it.

It is particularly frustrating that a technologically advanced natural gas plant near Laurel ran into the “just say no crowd,” with a judge citing climate change and light pollution as the rationale to cancel the air quality permit that had been issued in September 2021. Now, construction of this necessary plant has been halted over 200 well-paying jobs eliminated.

Never mind the fact that climate friendly renewable energy requires dispatchable energy, like natural gas, to make up for the dead zones that accompany electricity dependent on the weather.

Never mind the fact that the CO2 emissions from a 175-megawatt natural gas plant in Montana are immeasurably tiny when compared to global CO2 emissions.

Lowering emissions is important for Montanans. Already, Montana ranks 10th among the states for the share of electricity provided by renewable energy, with hydropower and wind combined delivering 53% of it, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The recent court decision undermines the state’s legal predictability and is a blow to Montana and our economic prosperity. It threatens our energy reliability and ignores scientific facts, including the reality of how much energy we need all the time, not just when the weather cooperates. It ignores the fact that other nations pollute freely and contribute astronomically higher levels of emissions than this one state-of-the-art plant would.

The ruling did not make a serious statement about climate change. It did, however, make a serious statement about the need for a more sensible energy policy in Montana.