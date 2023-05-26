Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Until recently, debates over mining in this country were conducted in almost surreal atmospheres. Due to imports, minerals were in abundance. Security of supply chains wasn't important for national defense. For policy makers, there was no urgency to fix what appeared to be nonexistent problems. China's belligerence changed that. Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine reinforced that.

Mineral imports rose 28.3% to $261.5 billion in 2020-2021. Today, about 50% of minerals are imported, higher than any time in our history. For example, Russia is a major supplier of uranium used for nuclear power. Amazingly, there is just one uranium mine in the U.S. Likewise, China is the primary supplier of rare earth elements (REEs) used in green technologies including electric cars and wind power; yet, there is only one U.S. mine producing them. Similarly, China controls cobalt which is normally produced only as a secondary commodity from nickel and copper operations. A proposed mine in Idaho was about 90% complete but the Chinese dumped cobalt on the market causing prices to decrease thereby keeping the mine from opening.

The importance of having a domestic mineral supply was highlighted in 2010 when China blocked exports of REEs to Japan during a fishing incident, sending prices soaring and crippling key sectors of Japan. Since then, tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated while our dependence on China for a range of essential minerals has increased. Given the volatility and surging mineral demand, we cannot continue importing in ever-increasing quantities. For most critical minerals like REEs and cobalt, the U.S. uses more than it produces. Demand grows daily.

Such irreplaceable minerals are literally the building blocks of our economy. From defense to consumer products, we’re using more minerals than ever, creating the most mineral intensive period in history. It’s also getting worse with international competition increasing and mining policy replacing energy policy. Why is this?

China has amassed deeply troubling leverage over markets and is using them just as Russia tries controlling oil and gas supplies to Europe. There’s not a moment to lose. The U.S. must wake up and build secure supply chains. Fortunately, our country's untapped mineral resources are huge, and mining and processing keeps improving both environmentally and socially. Mining policy should be about promoting new capital investment. Canada and other friendly countries should be encouraged to continue participating but hard work is needed to reduce barriers and build a new domestic capacity.

Congress needs to resolve its differences over mine-permitting legislation and reject unworkable proposals from both parties. Public interest in developing new supplies requires improving the permitting process so it doesn't take years or even decades to establish new mines. Failing to find middle ground and to advance common-sense solutions will lead to further reliance on China and danger to our nation's well-being. It’s called dialogue and compromise, the very things that built this country and the very things needed to move it forward.