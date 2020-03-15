Darrell Ehrlick: MLB's future depends on Minor League's health

Growing up in Billings as a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan, it always griped me how many Cincinnati Reds hats I saw.
It had nothing to do with Pete Rose, Joe Morgan or Johnny Bench. It had everything to do with Cobb Field (now Dehler Park) and the long line of major-league talent to come through Billings. Going to the ballpark was among my favorite memories growing up here, and because I watched minor league baseball, I fell in love with Major League Baseball and 30 years later, I'm still a baseball junkie.
And there's no way I am alone. Ask anyone who grew up here. Heck, ask anyone who has ever spent a summer night watching the sunset colors play against the Rims while hearing the crack of the bat and a roar of the crowd. There's a reason why Billings is consistently ranked the best Rookie ballpark experience in America.
That's why we're going to have to fight to keep our beloved baseball. Right now, public sentiment seems to vacillate between resignation and indignation. Some believe pulling the Mustangs and Pioneer League baseball is a foregone, unstoppable conclusion. Others can't believe such a thing would happen and believe it's just a ruse — maybe to raise ticket prices.
However, I take Major League Baseball at its word, disappointing as it may be. Even more tragic than ripping our team from our town which has supported it for four generations, baseball seems to be ignoring its own trends and statistics, not realizing that today's minor-league devotees are tomorrow's Major League fans.
It seems counterintuitive for baseball, which made a record $10.7 billion in 2019, more than $400 million more than the previous season to shut down minor leagues, especially when it has an attendance problem of its own.
2019 was the fifth straight season which has seen a decline in attendance. Last year, it slumped 1.62%, but that continues a trend which translates to more than a 7% drop since 2015. Forbes reports it was the first time in 15 years that MLB attendance dropped below 70 million, and 14 of 30 clubs saw attendance dips.
Major League Baseball may not realize it because it hasn't appeared on its revenue statements, but its got an attendance problem.
While MLB is struggling with the realities of attendance in its 30 locations, Minor League Baseball saw nearly 1 million more fans, and grew at almost twice the clip that MLB is losing fans.
An excellent article in Forbes by Maury Brown points out many of the reasons why Major League Baseball is struggling despite the numbers, ranging from competition from non-sports entertainment like Hulu and Netflix, to attendance dips in other sports.
One compelling argument for minor league baseball remains its affordability and accessibility. Fans can afford to take a family to a game, see great baseball and you don't have to drive more than a day to get to the stadium.
Instead, Major League baseball seemingly wants to shut down or contract that which gives it the greatest opportunity to save its next generation of fans: It has a network of minor league parks in places like Billings and Missoula where fans can fall in love with the experience and the game and become lifelong followers. No other sports, except for hockey, has anything quite like it.
We should salute Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester for demanding Major League Baseball address its plans to kill professional baseball in Montana. Congress has the power to make life difficult for MLB which enjoys being a legal monopoly. It may also take these legions of fans who grew up watching minor league baseball in Montana to reach out to them and let them know baseball may have to become a political issue.
If MLB is looking at the Mustangs and the Pioneer League looking to trim the paltry amount it takes to support it, it's as blind as the umpires calling balls and strikes. If it wants to do something about sagging attendance and if it wants to see the revenue numbers continue to grow, it would understand that the next generation of baseball fans start in places like Billings, not just New York, Chicago or Los Angeles.
Darrell Ehrlick is the former editor of The Billings Gazette and author of several books. He is a baseball fan who likes extra innings, despises the designated hitter, and likes keeping a scorecard.