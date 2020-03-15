Darrell Ehrlick: MLB's future depends on Minor League's health

Growing up in Billings as a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan, it always griped me how many Cincinnati Reds hats I saw.

It had nothing to do with Pete Rose, Joe Morgan or Johnny Bench. It had everything to do with Cobb Field (now Dehler Park) and the long line of major-league talent to come through Billings. Going to the ballpark was among my favorite memories growing up here, and because I watched minor league baseball, I fell in love with Major League Baseball and 30 years later, I'm still a baseball junkie.

And there's no way I am alone. Ask anyone who grew up here. Heck, ask anyone who has ever spent a summer night watching the sunset colors play against the Rims while hearing the crack of the bat and a roar of the crowd. There's a reason why Billings is consistently ranked the best Rookie ballpark experience in America.

That's why we're going to have to fight to keep our beloved baseball. Right now, public sentiment seems to vacillate between resignation and indignation. Some believe pulling the Mustangs and Pioneer League baseball is a foregone, unstoppable conclusion. Others can't believe such a thing would happen and believe it's just a ruse — maybe to raise ticket prices.