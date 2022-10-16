David Trost: Change is necessary

As the CEO of St. John’s United, I am so concerned about the closures of nursing homes across the state. The reasons for the closures are many, but most lead back to money. The problem reminds me of a story that the late U.S. senator from Montana, Conrad Burns, used to tell about two guys that went south and got a great deal on watermelons, 2 bucks and tried to sell them for 3 bucks. They couldn’t sell them so they lowered the price to 1 buck. When all the watermelons were sold, one guy looked at the other and said “we are going to need a bigger truck.”

St. John’s cost to provide nursing home services is $350 per day. We have a contract with the State of Montana to provide Montana citizens who have run out of resources to reimburse St. John’s $215 per day. Assuming this is the same story for all nursing homes, I fully understand their difficult decisions to close.

St. John’s United will not close, but change is necessary. St. John’s started 65 years ago providing low-income independent living. Those original residents became frailer and the decision was made three years after opening to build St. John’s nursing home to allow them to age in place. There may have been financial losses even 62 years ago operating the nursing home, but its existence was to serve those we promised to accompany in their transitions. St. John’s then built a bigger truck that provided the capacity to serve seniors from outside of the original St. John’s.

At that time, the gap between the cost of care and Medicaid reimbursement could be managed through donations and alternate income. Today, the gap has become so large for so many organizations, closure is the only answer without meaningful change in the system and/or reimbursement.

The Legislature and the governor have no easy task to balance State revenue with State expenses. Will they have the courage to modify the system and prioritize the limited resources or create new revenue?

Critics say that there are nursing homes across the State with available beds to serve the residents of closed nursing homes. This is a true statement. However, do they understand that this means the geographical displacement of seniors away from their families?

Critics also say that nursing homes can reduce expenses and operate more efficiently. Nursing homes’ largest expense is labor. I have never heard from families or residents that nursing homes have plenty of overpaid certified nursing aides. The staffing ratios at St. John’s nursing home are among the highest in the State, which is a missional choice of our board of directors. The staffing levels at even the most traditional nursing home cannot be sustainable when 70-90 percent of the residents have exhausted their financial resources.

The fiscal reality is at a tipping point for St. John’s, and change is necessary. We will suspend nursing home admissions to those outside of our continuum of care. The continuum includes St. John’s low-income housing, assisted living facilities, and our active independent senior living communities as well as “enhanced” members of St. John’s United’s At Home residential service. Ultimately, this means the nursing home will be smaller (a smaller truck). St. John’s United will no longer hold a nursing home waiting list for the general public, but we continue to fulfill the Founders’ promise to serve those already in the continuum of care.

St. John’s Foundation will continue to offer assistance from our resident care endowment as funds are available. The generosity of our donors is what provides hope for those who live in our low-income housing and creates a nurturing environment of dignity and love for all. As endowment funds grow, and when Medicaid funding is sufficient, so will our ability to expand our mission to serve more people.

These challenges can be overcome, and change is necessary. Do voters and our elected officials have the courage to change? It will depend on how we prioritize all the competing needs or increase state resources.