Dennis Glick: If protecting the outdoors makes me a 'wildlife purist,' I'm fine with that

I am an avid outdoor enthusiast and have worked within the mainstream conservation movement for decades. I have also been a strong proponent of collaborative approaches to addressing resource issues and understand that the public would rather see conversation than contentiousness.

A recent op-ed, “Wildlife Purists Only Have Themselves to Blame,” (Billings Gazette March 16) chastised “a small but vociferous group of wilderness advocates.” It accused them of being unwilling to compromise their goal of conserving Montana’s wildlands and wildlife in order to cater to the demands of the outdoor recreation industry. It also cited their “attacks” on mainstream conservation groups that promote what they consider to be watered down wilderness proposals.

I don’t know the details of some of the conservation initiatives identified as being unfairly attacked. What I do know is that one of the landscapes they have focused on — the Gallatin Range — is a world-class gem that would be considered worthy of national park status anywhere else in the country. It is a treasure trove of ecological values and free ranging wildlife. And it plays a critical role in connecting Greater Yellowstone with wildlands to the north.

Nevertheless, a collaboration of mainstream conservation groups, together with various recreation special interests — the so-called Gallatin Forest Partnership — has proposed a plan that would significantly reduce designated wilderness and open other Wilderness Study Areas to a wide array of mechanized recreational uses and new trail construction.

Like many remaining wild places, the Gallatins are threatened by a host of human impacts — development at its fringe, a growing crush of recreationists, and the insidious effects of climate change. If the Gallatin Partnership Plan is adopted, the combined impacts of these intrusions will continue to erode, and in some places eliminate its wild character and the abundant wildlife that Montanans so deeply value.

Unfortunately, there is little we can do in the short term to reduce the effects of climate change. And efforts to manage growth on private lands have yet to keep pace with soaring rates of development. The one conservation action we can immediately undertake is to reduce the stress of direct human use on our last wild places. Resurrecting the concept of “restraint” in how we use and manage natural environments, would go a long way in helping wildlife survive on a rapidly changing planet.

If advocating stronger protective measures for conserving wildlands, i.e. wilderness designation — makes me a “purist,” then so be it. If criticizing conservation groups that have compromised the needs of wildlife in order to satisfy demands of the outdoor industry is displaying “florid rhetoric,” then guilty as charged. And if ignoring public polling about what is most “popular” when it comes to natural resource management labels me “uncompromising,” call me a dreamer.

The Gallatin Partnership Proposal has been mostly incorporated into the Custer Gallatin Forest Plan. If actually implemented – and that is NOT a given – several critical pieces of the Gallatin Range will be significantly compromised.

Unfortunately, this situation is a symptom of deeper problems. Many conservation groups are morphing into outdoor recreation promoters. One member of the Partnership now spends gobs of money publicizing their “Trail of the Week” that advertises which trails people should visit. It often highlights those not currently heavily used— at least not before they were featured on the Trail of the Week. A recent op-ed by another group that described collaborative conservation in the Crazy Mountains used the word “access” a dozen times. The words “wildlife” and “conservation” only appeared once. Access is something very different than conservation.

Another challenge is that the political needle has moved far to the right. What was once considered “mainstream” conservation 20 years ago — such as strong support within the conservation community for wilderness designation— is now considered to be a radical, fringe idea.

Finally, many conservationists avoid controversy like it was the plague. No one wants to be the fly in the ointment. Thank goodness that the founding mothers and fathers of our country, and of the conservation movement, weren’t so timid.

We are kidding ourselves if we think that through compromise, through ignoring science, and through forsaking the art of restraint, we can ensure the long term well being of wildlife and wild places on an ever more beleaguered planet.

Label me whatever, but the current plan for the future of the Gallatin Range proposed by the Forest Service is not going to insure the conservation of this precious landscape. And I believe that in their heart of hearts, protecting this gem is what most Montanans want to see.

Dennis Glick has worked for a variety of domestic and international conservation organizations for nearly five decades, including 32 years in the Greater Yellowstone region.

