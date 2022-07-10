Diane Bristol: Support America’s Outdoor Recreation Act

Now that summer is here, I’m excited to get out on the water and enjoy some fishing with my family and friends. With 30 million acres of public lands and waters right here in Montana, the outdoors provides a great release from the stresses of modern life for all Montanans to enjoy. According to the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the trade association representing the sportfishing industry and the entire recreational fishing community, the recreational fishing community provides $125 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports over 825,000 jobs.

Living in Montana since 1991 and being a long-time employee of Simms Fishing Products, headquartered in Bozeman, I know first-hand about the positive economic impact that recreational fishing has on the state. Since 1980, we have produced groundbreaking fishing gear that helps sportsmen and women “fish harder and go farther,” and I’m proud to say that our team of wader makers has been manufacturing technical product in Bozeman for almost 35 years.

Earlier this year, important new legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate that will improve access to outdoor recreation on Montana’s public lands and across the U.S.

The provisions in America’s Outdoor Recreation Act of 2022 (S. 3266) will help to streamline permitting processes, construct and update outdoor access infrastructure projects and improve data collection. If enacted, this legislation would help all Montanans enjoy more time on the water and provide meaningful reforms that will result in a positive impact ensuring that we have more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

There are three aspects of the bill that would specifically benefit recreational fishing. The first, dedicated to Improved Visitation Data, requires federal land and water management agencies to establish a primary visitation data management and modeling system that tracks public recreation. The Federal Land and Aquatic Resource Activities Assistance, will increase inspections and decontamination efforts for watercraft entering and leaving federal-managed sites across western states, including Montana. This will help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species between waterways and will ease disruptions and delays for non-contaminated vessels entering public waters. Additionally, Ensuring Recreation is a Management Priority, creates an inventory of recreational activities occurring on federal lands and requires agencies that manage these regions to protect and enhance the value of outdoor recreation.

These are examples of the many provisions in this bill that would directly benefit recreational fishing and is more than enough reason that the Senate should pass this legislation.

Introduced by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) the bill received unanimous support from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Montana’s own Sen. Steve Daines serves on the committee, and I thank him for the support. Included in America’s Outdoor Recreation Act is legislation introduced by Daines to support gateway communities and address challenges facing national parks and public lands.

America’s Outdoor Recreation Act has the support of dozens of outdoor recreation organizations, including ASA, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Outdoor Industry Association, and The Trust for Public Land.

I urge all Montanans to contact our senators through ASA’s Keep America Fishing Action Center which lets you directly get in touch with policymakers and members of Congress responsible for creating fisheries policy nationwide. Please support the Outdoor Recreation Act and let’s ensure that Montanans continue to enjoy our public lands for years to come.