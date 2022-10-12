Dick Raths: Land Board should approve Big Snowy purchase

Montana is well-known for open lands, world-class hunting opportunities, and strong leadership in wildlife management. Unfortunately, Montana has been discovered by the rest of the world and things are changing fast.

You see it everywhere, but especially here in Fergus County. The ultra-rich continue to purchase large blocks of land and block access to the public including hunters. Hunters are experiencing lower hunting success rates and less interest in the pastime as elk and other species migrate to private lands where the public cannot go.

The Montana Land Board has an important and rare opportunity to buck this trend. They will soon vote whether to purchase a 5,677-acre property at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains and establish Montana’s newest wildlife management area for public use. This is an important vote for public access, common-sense elk management, and Montana’s hunting legacy.

High-value property

The property in question is about 20 miles south of Lewistown in the heart of Montana’s elk country. It is adjacent to the BLM Twin Coulee Wilderness Study Area, which is adjacent to the Forest Service’s Big Snowy Mountains Wilderness Study Area. The State’s acquisition would provide permanent access to public recreation opportunities and unlock public access to over 10,000 acres of scenic wild lands for future generations.

But that’s not all. Simultaneously, the proceeds of the sale would benefit the property’s current owner, Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. The land sale will help Shodair fund the construction of a new children’s hospital. In keeping with wishes of the original donor of the property, the Allen Family, Shodair wants this wildlife-rich property to be enjoyed by future generations. They have worked in good faith for two-years with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to get it done.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has already recognized this hard work. In August they showcased their leadership by voting unanimously to endorse the purchase. The Commission called it a glowing example of collaboration and an appropriate use of state conservation funds.

Seventy-five percent of the $8.22 million purchase price would come from federal Pittman Robertson Wildlife Restoration funds. The remainder would come from the Habitat Montana program, which raises money through hunting license sales and taxes on recreational marijuana. These funding programs have been helping landowners create new public access and protect habitat-rich lands for decades.

A vote for wildlife

If you are a hunter, this is an important vote to get engaged with. The Big Snowy Mountains are a poster child for what happens when hunters can't participate in the management of public wildlife. The lack of access in and around the Big Snowy Mountains is the largest contributing factor to an elk population that is now 900% over objective. Hunters require reasonable access to wildlife for elk management to work as intended. Hunters require reasonable access to wildlife if we want to pass on our outdoor traditions.

The Montana Land Board will now make the final decision whether to purchase this strategic property for public benefit. We hope the Land Board will unanimously approve the project, but nonetheless, let’s urge them to make the right choice. Please take a few minutes to reach out to the Land Board members at landboard@mt.gov and personally express your support for the Big Snowies project. If the state fails to act, a private buyer will not hesitate, and we will lose another opportunity to pass on the Montana we all love.