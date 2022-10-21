Dorothy Bradley: An Independent Montanan for Congress

My heart is heavy. We are in the final stretch of Montana’s 2022 political season. I remember when this was a wild time of feverish campaign pitches. Everyone was excited and paying attention. Candidates were doing fly-around crisscrossing the state and holding rallies in small town airport hangers. Hundreds of last minute endorsements were popping up, and canvassing was in full swing reaching out to every house in every burg.

There was one thing we never worried about – misinformation — fake news —distortions — lies — whatever you want to call it.

But in the past week I have seen some really misleading campaign material: photo shopping, twisting facts, skewing endorsements, blatant misquotes. I can’t believe we are stooping to this level in Montana. And worst of all, it is making everyone distrustful and cynical about politics.

I am not going to try to pinpoint each glaring, wrongful act. But I am going to ask you to view every questionable item you read, hear and view with some healthy skepticism. If you hear your inner voice saying “WHAT??” — then it is time to be skeptical. And because my eastern district candidate, Independent Gary Buchanan, has been a victim, I'm going to explain my enthusiastic support of him in spite of my longtime Democratic roots.

Gary is a true independent. I think “independent” is a very accurate reflection of Eastern Montana politics. My own neighbors are pretty exhausted with both parties, and I see their faces light up at the thought of an independent. I am comfortable with leaders who reflect their constituencies. He does.

Gary has a world of business, government and life experience. I love that he worked for Republican and Democratic administrations, is a business person and has volunteered for causes ranging from conservation to crime control to tourism. Just as much I love that he is a doting grandfather, and with his amazing wife of 50 years, Norma, is the head of the most Norman Rockwellian family I have ever known. Nothing wrong with Gary’s family values.

Gary knows and loves rural Eastern Montana, and is intimate with its special needs, from rural health care, to small town schools, to main street businesses, to agriculture. He would be such an effective voice for those needs.

Finally, Gary is a problem solver. Our state and our country are in a world of hurt. He sees a problem, analyzes it, and goes to work partnering with any and everybody, to fix it. So novel. No dysfunction here.

So don’t believe the ugly misinformation. Since he is debating the issues, Gary doesn’t want to waste time addressing it, but I will. We should not —must not — let this kind of ugliness creep into the politics of our beautiful Montana.

As for my own veracity, you are welcome to call me if you have questions. 406-686-9163.