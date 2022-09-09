Dr. Marjorie Albers: Montana’s medical school is the rural remedy

My first day as a medical student didn’t take place in a large university center, a high tech laboratory, or a classroom surrounded by my peers — I was 26 and smack dab in the middle of the small, rural town of Hardin, Montana.

Montana’s WWAMI program — the decentralized medical school created nearly 50 years ago to help train more rural physicians through a partnership between the University of Washington School of Medicine and Montana State University — afforded me the opportunity to learn to practice medicine near my own hometown of Billings. Instead of spending years in a classroom before encountering patients, I was placed in a rural family medicine clinic during my first week of medical school. Although I was nervous starting this new adventure, my mentors, Dr. Ashley Quanbeck and Dr. Kirsten Morrisette, immersed me in their practice for a week that determined my future, and my passion, for rural medicine.

On the first day, I saw Dr. Quanbeck counsel patients on their options on everything from blood pressure medicines to birth control. I witnessed x-rays of broken bones and attended my first baby delivery. It was a whirlwind week and at the end, I called my mom and told her I had found my calling.

I carried that excitement with me through the rest of my training in medicine. Now, more than eight years later, I am a proud graduate of the WWAMI program, practicing family medicine in Miles City and teaching the new crop of WWAMI students interested in rural medicine. It’s my turn to bring that excitement and joy to the next generation of doctors. Although there are lots of areas of medicine they could choose to practice — emergency medicine, obstetrics, oncology, etc. — I look forward to showing them the joys of rural family medicine. Whether it is placing an IUD, splinting a broken bone, delivering a baby, discussing mental health, working on diabetes or discussing end of life care with an elderly patient and their family — I want to show new medical students the breadth, depth and reward of a rural family medicine doctor.

When medicine trends toward specialization rural communities suffer. A town the size of Miles City cannot accommodate the full-time schedule of an endocrinologist, so where do people with diabetes go? I love my job because I get to fulfill that role, working closely with my colleagues at Billings Clinic both in our practice in Miles City and with my specialist colleagues in Billings, providing our patients with the finest healthcare Montana has to offer and in the comfort of their hometown.

Not many Montanans know about Montana’s WWAMI program; they think Montana doesn’t have a state-sponsored medical school. I am here to tell them we do, and it has been successful in bringing Montanans back to rural communities for the past 50 years. I love that I’m proof positive of that success and that I get to pay it forward by guiding Montana's next generation of doctors.