Eric Feaver: Espinoza a threat to our constitution

Montana has forever valued our public schools even as we have struggled to fund them well enough.

Despite scarce resources from our frontier days to this moment, our public schools provide quality instruction to, for, and with the vast majority of Montana’s K-12 students. We educate in school communities as large as Billings with 15,000 students to 80 or so rural school communities of one teacher or two. We do it well.

We have expressed our historic and cultural commitment to public education in our 1972 constitution wherein we state: “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.”

And: “The legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools.”

And conclude: “The legislature, counties, cities, towns, school districts, and public corporations shall not make any direct or indirect appropriation or payment from any public fund or monies . . . for any sectarian purpose or to aid any church, school, academy, seminary, college, university, or other literary or scientific institution, controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.”