It sounds so simple that it shouldn't even need a discussion: What's the mission statement of a newspaper?
I mean, the definition of what we are is found in the word itself. We have news and we're printed on paper — voila, that's the definition of a newspaper, right?
Well, sort of. Maybe.
About six months ago, Billings Gazette City Editor Alyssa Small convinced the newsroom and the grumpy editor that we should draft and possibly adopt a mission statement.
Having sat through countless board meetings, I already felt queasy. Most discussions of mission statements go on forever, where participants ponder a word's multifaceted meaning, then draft a paragraph that's longer than a Tolstoy novel, only to be put in a binder and mercifully never spoken of again.
In others, a complete waste of time serving absolutely no purpose.
But Small convinced me the process would be more efficient and more meaningful.
What I had believed was a no-brainer turned out to be a much more challenging process. As our staff began the process of defining what our mission should be, it led to greater discussion about what we should cover, what our readers want, what we shouldn't cover and what are we obligated to cover as journalists.
The answers to these questions were the topic for hours of conversation. And those conversations begat other conversations that are still continuing.
For example, who are our readers? Is it just subscribers? What about everyone who comes to our website? Because there are more subscribers in Billings, than say, other towns, should that be a factor in our decisions? How do we value state or national news? What do we know about readers and their interest in those subjects?
And all of a sudden what at first appears to be a simple, straightforward statement — something along the lines of "see news, cover news" — becomes more like, "What is news and why?"
So, why tell about this insider baseball inside The Gazette?
For two reasons, really.
First, it's important for you to know what we do as journalists. In the days of "fake media" and media disparagement, we have to redouble our efforts at explaining what we do and showing our work. We also have an obligation to explain that just going out and covering the news isn't as straightforward as you'd imagine. How many people have to care? And are there things that we have covered that need more follow-up? Are there things that we have covered that suggest little reader interest?
We developed this mission statement so that we could examine every possible story assignment through that lens. Hopefully, it will help us explain what gets covered and what assignments we have to let go by.
We also believe that sharing our mission statement with you will give you the chance to offer feedback and have a discussion with us. You will see it in the newspaper everyday. In fact, you may have already noticed it below our name on Page A2 every day.
Here are the words:
"The Billings Gazette’s mission is to engage and inform people about Billings, the state of Montana and surrounding areas by providing reliable and fact-based reporting, context and diverse viewpoints."
We want the readers to be able to look at it and judge our product. Have we come up with a product that informs? What about engages? How are we doing at incorporating diverse viewpoints?
We will continue to write occasionally about why we cover the news and what it means to you. One thing newspapers are notorious for is giving readers the who, what, where and when of the stories, but stopping just before the why or the how. A mission statement is all about the why and the how of journalism.
Newspapers are also great at telling readers what the news is, but not always why we choose to cover something or decline coverage on other things. Hopefully, our mission statement provides a basis for that conversation.