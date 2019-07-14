Every editor knows: There's nothing funny about the comics.
Anytime something happens -- a comic strip gets repeated or discontinued or missed -- readers' humor seems to evaporate.
It's a testament to the comics that every single strip we run is someone's favorite.
Oftentimes in surveys conducted by newspapers the most popular and the most hated item is the same thing -- "Doonesbury."
Editors tend to want to leave the comics alone, and not disrupt the equilibrium of them, knowing that any change is bound to draw ire and keep the phone lines tied up for days.
I remember once when a cartoon artist died, and the syndicate service that produced it said the strip would be discontinued. One irate caller was beside himself that someone -- anyone with artistic talent -- couldn't draw the strip.
"Just find someone," he said, as if there was some crowd outside the local job services office of out-of-work cartoonists.
Earlier this year, when I cancelled the comic strip "Non Sequitur" because of a hidden vulgar message embedded in it, most people understood the rationale. The artist had abused the trust of his clients and we just couldn't guarantee it wouldn't happen again.
However, in nixing the comic strip, I also unintentionally created a brigade of cartoon censors.
Wiley Miller, the artist behind "Non Sequitur," had a lot of fans who were subscribers to The Billings Gazette. Since canning him, I have received at least a dozen letters or phone calls -- not overwhelming but significant -- asking for his reinstatement.
There are many justifications for bringing Miller back, from there's no other comic quite as funny, to folks who believe I am being too heavy handed for condemning an artist who is just saying what others think.
But I'm not trying to teach Miller a lesson.
I won't flatter myself: Except for a royalty check sent by The Gazette, Miller probably didn't notice or even care what a paper in Montana thought of his hot takes on politics.
It's also interesting that I have unintentionally created the most dedicated group of comics readers The Gazette has ever had. This group pores over the comics looking for any material that rises to the obscenity-laced tirade that Miller passed off.
They send me examples of things they think are suggestive, sexual, crude, off-color, vulgar, not-family-friendly, disrespectful and political.
As you can imagine, the mail has trickled in at a steady clip.
The reason why The Gazette discontinued its relationship with Miller, though, is not because we thought his humor was bad or even sophomoric. We did it because he broke a bond of trust that we have to have with every single person who creates content for this newspaper.
We don't have time, nor should we be expected to take a magnifying glass to every strip, looking for the hidden words.
We have to trust our reporters and journalists -- and even the cartoon artists -- to create content, a fancy word for photos and stories, that doesn't have secret messages or hidden codes.
When that trust is violated, there really is no other solution but to discontinue the relationship. "Non Sequitur" was never about the jokes it used, or the kind of humor it employed. We realize that we must provide a wide array of humor for all kinds of people. Just because something doesn't seem funny doesn't mean it will go away.
But that's not what happened with Miller and Non-Sequitur.
He violated the trust we have to have in our artists and other journalists. You, as the readers, then are asked to put that trust in us. If you can't trust that your elementary school student can't read the comics, then we're not doing our jobs.
Miller's faithful are still trying to get The Gazette to reconsider. In doing so, they're sending a clipping of every comic they don't like, most with questions like, "How can you run this and cut 'Non-Sequitur?"
Quite frankly, some of the comics are juvenile. Others are just odd, maybe even a bit tired. But, many folks have taken a renewed interested in the production of cartoons, and that's not a bad thing, even if it is just to play a game of gotcha.
Instead, I would offer that as the person on the receiving end of many of these "suggestions," I'd say comics demonstrate something more than just our humor.
Today, we seem to have people on the lookout, ready to take offense to any crack.
I wonder if this isn't just a symptom of how polarized and toxic our civic conversation has become. We have people -- not in some distant place -- but right here in Billings, Montana who are scouring the comics not to get a good laugh, but to get offended.
We're so polarized that our comic strips in the local papers become propaganda for politics instead of a break from the other serious content in the paper. We can no longer make jokes, or even speak of politics without getting reported to the editor.
I don't know exactly what that says about us or the comic hawks who watch for these offensive passages, but when we can't poke fun at ourselves, our leaders or our lives, that's a dangerous place.
We need the freedom of self-deprecation.