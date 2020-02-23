From the editor: Salute Montana's mental health advocates

Nearly 50 years after community mental health services were established in Billings as the alternative to institutions, community care still struggles for funding and staffing. Many people with serious mental illnesses cannot afford to pay for their care. Often they have lost their jobs because they were too ill to work. Likewise, folks most in need of addiction treatment more often than not are indigent because their substance use has cost them jobs, family and whatever assets they used to own.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for very low income people now covers all Montanans regardless of age. Medicaid pays for substance abuse treatment for more Montanans than any other source. Without Medicaid Expansion, Montana would have no way to meet the meth epidemic treatment challenges.

Even with "expansion," federal and state efforts to control spending have taxed providers and delayed urgently needed addiction treatment. More people became eligible for Medicaid, but rules were changed to constrain payment for how each client is treated. Providers in Billings and around the state scrambled over the past three years to keep up with the changes, to avoid going bankrupt and to keep treating as many needy people as they could.