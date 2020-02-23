From the editor: Salute Montana's mental health advocates

Among the first members of Rainbow House I met were men and women who had spent most of their adult lives in Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. One man was deaf and an artist. One woman recalled undergoing a lobotomy, a crude procedure that used to be performed to cure mental illness, which it didn't. That was in 1983 and folks long hospitalized had been moved into communities for treatment outside institutions.
Back then Rainbow House in Billings was a day treatment program of the regional Mental Health Center. It still is, but rarely do clients today spend years in a psychiatric hospital. Advances in understanding brain illnesses, especially the development of medications that are more effective with fewer side effects make recovery possible for most people.
When I reported on mental health care in Billings 36 years ago, treatment was directed at the most serious cases. Private insurance treated mental illnesses differently (and poorly) compared to other diseases. Many people couldn't get any mental health care until it became a life-threatening emergency, such as a suicide attempt.
Montana is doing better, but advocates of good mental health still struggle for access, coverage and parity.
Treatment for chemical dependencies is as vital as other behavioral health care. The epidemic of methamphetamine in Montana takes a heavy toll in lives ruined by addiction and the violence that is often part of trafficking and using.
Nearly 50 years after community mental health services were established in Billings as the alternative to institutions, community care still struggles for funding and staffing. Many people with serious mental illnesses cannot afford to pay for their care. Often they have lost their jobs because they were too ill to work. Likewise, folks most in need of addiction treatment more often than not are indigent because their substance use has cost them jobs, family and whatever assets they used to own.
You have free articles remaining.
Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for very low income people now covers all Montanans regardless of age. Medicaid pays for substance abuse treatment for more Montanans than any other source. Without Medicaid Expansion, Montana would have no way to meet the meth epidemic treatment challenges.
Even with "expansion," federal and state efforts to control spending have taxed providers and delayed urgently needed addiction treatment. More people became eligible for Medicaid, but rules were changed to constrain payment for how each client is treated. Providers in Billings and around the state scrambled over the past three years to keep up with the changes, to avoid going bankrupt and to keep treating as many needy people as they could.
One highlight of my journalism career was doing a Rosalyn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellowship that gave me the opportunity to learn from psychiatrists and journalists primarily from the East Coast. I was also privileged to share with them the work that was being done on the Montana frontier with tele-health bridging the distance between professionals and patients.
Good mental health in America has no greater champion that the former first lady, now in her 90s. When writing about mental health policy issues that tend to progress very slowly, and often backslide, I usually ask myself: "What would Rosalyn do?"
I know the answer: She would keep advocating for the individuals and families who need mental health care.
In her book about helping people with mental illnesses, Carter succinctly summed the reasons for her advocacy: "Individual human dignity and the worth of every person, regardless of disability. The right of people to enjoy equal opportunity and equal treatment in all aspects of life, including physical and mental health care."
Mental care is still separated out from other health care to the disadvantage of people needing care for disorders affecting the brain. One trend that gives me hope is the wider integration of mental health care into primary care. It's a relatively new idea, and it makes so much sense: caring for the whole person, body and brain. Destigmatizing psychiatric care because it is health care, like oncology, neurology and cardiology.
I salute the advocates — patients, friends, family members, public officials and health professionals — who valiantly support and demand good mental health care for all Americans.
Pat Bellinghausen, a Missouri native, joined The Gazette staff in 1982 as a reporter and took the opinion editor job in 2001. This is her last column for the newspaper.