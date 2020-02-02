FROM THE EDITOR: The Billings Gazette puts the public at the heart of its mission

We pursue facts and conclusions that can be backed up by data, public officials, experts, and departments, and real people who were there and whose stories we can corroborate. We do our homework.

Social media does play a role, however. We regularly find stories online that prompt us to track down more information. We acknowledge that the “who, what, where and when” of most events can be found in your Facebook or Twitter feed. More than ever, our role now is to put facts into context — how an issue got to this point, what certain decisions could mean and whether we’ve faced a particular issue before.

You may not always like the facts we report. Facts can be uncomfortable, and even angering. We spend our days working to distinguish fact from opinion, and when we report differing viewpoints, we note whose opinions they are. The purpose of our news isn't to persuade you. It's to equip you should you choose to participate.