Edde Dibble of Billings asked a great question.
"How would I go about getting all the media -- television, newspaper and radio stations -- to just ignore the man in White House for 48 hours?" she said. "Not give him the attention he craves?"
It's a great question and, after this week, one that nearly anyone can understand.
You know, she wondered, could those of us in the media just kind of band together with an agreement that we won't report on anything President Donald J. Trump does for two days?
She is feeling the fatigue that so many of us feel, especially after a wild and emotionally charged week of Trump tweeting about members of Congress, sending them back home, and the President defending himself against charges of racism.
It's red meat for a hungry internet audience.
It's hard to believe that while we're all debating the President's tweets, Iranian drones are being shot down and there's a lingering question if a foreign nation actually interfered in our elections.
What would it take to ignore whatever is happening in the White House, ven if for just a few days?
Nothing but the will to do it.
But it would also take convincing editors and news directors to ignore a mission that most of us see as sacred.
The truth is that we could all get together and agree to ignore Trump for any given period. Even though that sounds like insurrection or conspiracy, it's theoretically possible to blackout coverage. In a land where freedom of press means the freedom not to print something, it's possible.
But, it's absolutely impossible.
I completely get Dibble's request.
Often the first thing I do in the morning is hop on my phone and check Twitter, getting an almost instant update on what's going on in the world, in real time.
I cannot tell you how many times I have read only to utter, "God, he's already Tweeting."
I am fatigued by the incendiary comments, and chagrined by how distracting they are. Oftentimes, you read a comment from @realDonaldTrump and you can see the news cycle for the next 48 hours will be a referendum on his veiw of women, not nuclear war with Iran.
Dibble asked me: "Why can't you just quit? Leave him alone and we'll all feel better?"
Wow. What a profound statement.
First, Dibble wouldn't be the first person who feels ill or fatigued simply by reading about politics. Her sentiment deserves a moment of consideration: Is our politics making us sick? We can't we just mute all the politicians from both parties?
The challenge for journalists, though, is one of a mission.
While any two journalists together could hardly agree on the temperature of the weather, we can agree that our responsibility is to what our leaders say and do. The more powerful the leader, the more responsibility we have, the more coverage that person will get.
Trump has an immense and outsized power such that whatever he says can cause economic markets to crash or rise.
As much as people like me would like to just dismiss or discount what Trump says, we must pay attention to him because he is the President of the United States -- a man who will be used as a role model for kids and others.
We can't ignore his Tweets, even though many are sophomoric and mean. We must take them seriously and respond because of the influence he has. It's our job, as the media, to check what he says and make sure the counterbalance to his rhetoric is assimilated.
And, if you were to tell me: Just separate the important Tweets from the blustery, partisan rants, I'd tell you that kind of subjectivity would simply leave us open to more criticism that we're ignoring his message or picking and choosing. To me, it's too much responsibility to decide which of his messages Trump means sincerely and which are posturing. It's not my role to report motive unless I can prove it. More often my job is simply to describe what is happening -- and often that's talking about Twitter.
The irony of Dibble's very sensible, probably therapeutic plan is that there is hardly an editor out there not fatigued by the never-ending stream of invective coming from Trump. Yet, journalism, at its most basic, is telling folks what happened and why. For that reason, as long as Trump has a Twitter account, we will report his actions, words and even what appear to be temper tantrums.
As much as we have the responsibility to cover Trump, you have an obligation to give feedback and stand up for what you believe.
That means it's time to talk to us. Write me, talk to your friends, make the change you want to see in our community.
And while I can't guarantee you there'll be less of Trump, there's probably going to be more of you and what you believe.