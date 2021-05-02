From the editor: Veterans deserve more than thanks, they deserve to have their stories told

Veterans and active-duty military members are all around us. As many as 90,000 veterans live in Montana, nearly 10% of our population.
They’re everywhere you look. You might see an elderly man wearing a hat bearing the name of the ship he served on, or the bomber crew he flew with. You might see someone wearing the red and gold satin jacket of a Marine. At one Billings gym, a young woman coach outworks all of her clients, telling them she earned her fitness staying alive in Afghanistan. At powwows in Montana, Native American veterans are offered a place of honor in the grand entry.
Most of the time, however, they go unnoticed.
Until this year.
While the rest of us were fleeing the pandemic, uniformed members of the National Guard rushed to the front lines. They left their families to staff rail stations and airports, checking passengers for COVID-19 symptoms. When so many health care workers and nursing home staff members got sick and quarantined, members of the Guard stepped in to fill the gap. And, when the vaccine needed a swift statewide rollout, guess who ran the vaccine clinics with military speed and precision?
And then in September, before they could even catch their breath, the National Guard was mobilized to fight wildfires and keep communities safe as the flames crept closer.
Their contributions to fighting the pandemic, fighting the forest fires, and their generations of protecting freedom have saved countless lives. It seems insufficient to simply say thank you.
We at The Gazette want to do more than that. We want to share their stories of honor with everyone who will listen, to recognize their sacrifice no matter how far or how close it was to home. And, we want you to tell us who they are by nominating them. All active service members and all veterans from all branches and all types of duties are welcome.
To submit stories and nominations visit go.billingsgazette.com/storiesofhonor and click on the green “nominate” button. There’s a place there where you can submit a photo. You can also send a note to cjorgensen@billingsgazette.com, or call 406-657-1311.
We’ll publish those stories regularly in a place of honor, in print and online.
Chris Jorgensen is the managing editor of The Billings Gazette