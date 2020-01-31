From the editor: View from Billings Ward 1's new representative

When Kendra Shaw campaigned last summer and fall for a seat on the Billings City Council, public safety was on the minds of her neighbors in Ward 1.
"I didn't meet a single person who didn't have a public safety story," Shaw told a Tuesday morning gathering at Wise Wonders, the interactive children's museum at 3024 Second Ave. N. "I don't think it's responsible to go forward without a public safety levy." The Tuesday coffee sponsored by the Billings Chamber of Commerce drew about 20 people, most under age 40.
Now that she is a City Council member, Shaw still articulates the enthusiasm and positive vision for our city that got her elected. Ward 1 may be the most diverse of the city's five wards. It stretches from the east side of Pioneer Park to South Park, North Park, through Alkali Creek and adjacent Heights subdivisions.
Shaw talked about the challenges of downtown, which is part of Ward 1. She is concerned that too many storefronts are empty. She sees the need to make downtown attractive to a young workforce, which means the city must invest in downtown.
"We can't get college students to move back here," a woman at the coffee agreed, saying her business has trouble recruiting new employees.
Billings is competing with Bozeman, Missoula and other cities for young talent, Shaw said. "We're missing the pieces. We need to keep people here."
City leadership isn't all in agreement about wanting this growth to attract and retain young workers, Shaw said.
Billings needs to be more welcoming of new people and it needs to encourage infill in city development, including downtown apartments and urban amenities, Shaw said.
She is keen on developing Coulson Park between I-90 and the Yellowstone River. The tract has high visibility, but the view isn't good. The undeveloped park now gets few visitors and has no family friendly amenities. It's basically dirt tracks, grass and pit toilets across the river from scenic sandstone cliffs. I hope Shaw keeps promoting Coulson Park and the park master plan that was created last year.
On Monday night the council appointed five members to a committee to examine the bid for the city to purchase three floors of the Stillwater Building (the former federal courthouse that has been renovated with asbestos abated). The committee consisting of Shaw, Roy Neese, Denise Joy, Pam Purington and Mike Boyett was instructed to look also at rental options for city office space and to consider whether the best option is no change.
Asked about plans for purchasing space for a new city hall and the urgency of a public safety levy, Shaw pointed out that some of the space needs are for public safety, including more room for Municipal Court, city attorney and police.
Education about a public safety tax levy is vital. Shaw is against taxing nonprofit organizations to pay for public safety, an idea that has been floated at council meetings. Messages on public safety needs must be honest and convey reality, she said. The spending of reserves has been going on for years.
Shaw wants to give Billings people the opportunity to vote. But first, a majority of the council will have to decide to make a specific levy request.
Public safety is Shaw's top strategic priority. The Billings City Council has scheduled a strategic planning session for 10 a.m. till noon Saturday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Public comment will be invited from 8 till 10 a.m.
Can't make it to City Hall Saturday? Tell the council members what you think in an email sent to council@billings.mt.gov. Remember: Everybody can read council emails, so write as if you have the whole city in mind as the recipient of your message.
Take Shaw's advice: Speak up on your city priorities: Send email, show up and comment.
Contact Gazette opinion editor Pat Bellinghausen at 406-647-1303 or pbelling@billingsgazette.com.