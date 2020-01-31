From the editor: View from Billings Ward 1's new representative

When Kendra Shaw campaigned last summer and fall for a seat on the Billings City Council, public safety was on the minds of her neighbors in Ward 1.

"I didn't meet a single person who didn't have a public safety story," Shaw told a Tuesday morning gathering at Wise Wonders, the interactive children's museum at 3024 Second Ave. N. "I don't think it's responsible to go forward without a public safety levy." The Tuesday coffee sponsored by the Billings Chamber of Commerce drew about 20 people, most under age 40.

Now that she is a City Council member, Shaw still articulates the enthusiasm and positive vision for our city that got her elected. Ward 1 may be the most diverse of the city's five wards. It stretches from the east side of Pioneer Park to South Park, North Park, through Alkali Creek and adjacent Heights subdivisions.

Shaw talked about the challenges of downtown, which is part of Ward 1. She is concerned that too many storefronts are empty. She sees the need to make downtown attractive to a young workforce, which means the city must invest in downtown.

"We can't get college students to move back here," a woman at the coffee agreed, saying her business has trouble recruiting new employees.