Gazette opinion: Fox's decision to join Texas suit is ill-advised

Suing the federal government enthusiastically and often seems to be an essential part of the job description for the Attorney General of Texas. But even in the context of that political reality, Texas AG Ken Paxton’s suit attempting to overthrow the results of the national election is an arrogant grandstand play with no chance of success, but an excellent chance of further corroding public faith in our electoral process and the democracy itself.
It gives cosmetic credence to President Donald Trump’s evidence-free attacks on a legitimate election, one he lost. We believe the President’s conduct in this regard is contemptible and destructive. Also profitable, as his fund-raising results show. This so-called suit is red meat for his deluded base.
But that is not our primary concern.
Here’s what is: Shockingly, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has added his name, and Montana’s, to Paxton’s fairy tale, saying “important constitutional questions” are raised by the suit.
We don’t see that. We do see that trying to invalidate an election because you don’t like the result is not a statesmanlike thing to do. It is a thuggish, authoritarian thing to do.
We have respected Attorney General Fox for a long time. We are saddened by his decision to side with an argument that sidelines the facts and attempts to hijack a legitimate election.
Does this mean Montana’s election results should be thrown out as well? Republicans did better here than pollsters predicted. So there must be some fraud or conspiracy involved, right?
This comes back to the great line attributed to Daniel Patrick Moynihan: “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” From the start — Kellyanne Conway even said it at the beginning of his term — President Trump has consistently pushed back on that truism, citing “alternative facts.” In no way has this been more destructive than in his post-election attacks on the election process.
We don’t understand getting Montana involved in Texas’ dubious litigation. We don’t understand our reelected Senator and governor-elect refusing to acknowledge the national election result.
Sadly, many people nationwide have been persuaded that down is up and east is west.
In order for us to move forward as a country we need to be able to discern the difference between fact and fiction. Participating in charades like Texas’ lawsuit, and providing even the slightest validation of Trump’s claims, is not a step in the right direction for Montana.
The Billings Gazette Editorial Board includes President and Publisher Dave Worstell, Regional Editor David McCumber, and Chief Photographer Larry Mayer.
