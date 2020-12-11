Gazette opinion: Fox's decision to join Texas suit is ill-advised

Suing the federal government enthusiastically and often seems to be an essential part of the job description for the Attorney General of Texas. But even in the context of that political reality, Texas AG Ken Paxton’s suit attempting to overthrow the results of the national election is an arrogant grandstand play with no chance of success, but an excellent chance of further corroding public faith in our electoral process and the democracy itself.

It gives cosmetic credence to President Donald Trump’s evidence-free attacks on a legitimate election, one he lost. We believe the President’s conduct in this regard is contemptible and destructive. Also profitable, as his fund-raising results show. This so-called suit is red meat for his deluded base.

But that is not our primary concern.

Here’s what is: Shockingly, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has added his name, and Montana’s, to Paxton’s fairy tale, saying “important constitutional questions” are raised by the suit.

We don’t see that. We do see that trying to invalidate an election because you don’t like the result is not a statesmanlike thing to do. It is a thuggish, authoritarian thing to do.