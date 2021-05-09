Gazette opinion: Gianforte's employment moves likely to be copied in other states

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced two steps to address what is rapidly shaping up as a serious labor shortage.
Montana's unemployment rate was at near-historic lows before spiking during the pandemic, and it has quickly dropped into similar territory in recent weeks.
The governor announced $1,200 return-to-work bonuses for people now collecting unemployment. And he also disclosed that the state would be the first in the country to opt out of the federal $300 a week supplemental unemployment compensation.
The moves were greeted with both fulsome praise and bitter disapproval.
The Wall Street Journal's editorial page was definitely a fan.
"Montana's smart move proves again that Congress did far more harm than good with its bonus jobless benefit, and it could help the job market recover faster by repealing it," the Journal opined.
For some Montanans trying to get by in the ever-more-expensive urban areas like Missoula and Bozeman, the news was not as welcome. Minimum wage is $8.65 an hour in Montana, and even jobs at $10 and $11 an hour aren't enough to secure housing in those markets, and that's what many jobs in the service industry are paying. Particularly for people who have to pay childcare to reenter the workforce, the incentive isn't going to make the math pencil out. A market-based solution suggested by many: Pay workers better.
There is truth in both viewpoints. Yes, there's a big disparity between costs for housing, child care and health care and what low-wage jobs are paying. And when $300 a week is keeping people from coming back to work, the problem is probably wages, not unemployment.
But Gianforte's strategy of using federal Rescue Act funding to incentivize return to work is likely to be copied in other states. Providing incentive to work instead of not to work is a very marketable political concept. And many strapped small businesses that have just endured more than a year of COVID are not in a position to pay substantially higher wages.
While we recognize the difficulties of those in the gig economy in places with housing markets like Bozeman and Missoula, we are also sympathetic to businesses struggling to hire and ramp up again. The effectiveness of Gianforte's move is yet to be seen, but jobs are waiting — for those who can afford to take them.