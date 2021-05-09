Gazette opinion: Gianforte's employment moves likely to be copied in other states

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte announced two steps to address what is rapidly shaping up as a serious labor shortage.

Montana's unemployment rate was at near-historic lows before spiking during the pandemic, and it has quickly dropped into similar territory in recent weeks.

The governor announced $1,200 return-to-work bonuses for people now collecting unemployment. And he also disclosed that the state would be the first in the country to opt out of the federal $300 a week supplemental unemployment compensation.

The moves were greeted with both fulsome praise and bitter disapproval.

The Wall Street Journal's editorial page was definitely a fan.

"Montana's smart move proves again that Congress did far more harm than good with its bonus jobless benefit, and it could help the job market recover faster by repealing it," the Journal opined.