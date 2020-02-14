Gazette opinion: The Donald Trump 3-step

If you’re reading this newspaper, you’re probably in your mid-50s. The folks at Pew say so and that’s how I know. That’s also how I figure that you were in high school in the 1980s, when the dancing of choice was rhythm and blues. As in Don McLean’s “American Pie”:
I know that you’re in love with him / ’Cause I saw you dancin’ in the gym
You both kicked off your shoes / Man, I dig those rhythm and blues
Other generations chose other steps. For your parents it may have been the twist or, earlier, the fox trot. Some still recognize the Charleston when they see it. Today, however, we’ve something new and bold from Terpsichore, the Donald Trump Three Step. It goes like this:
1. Feet together, jump forward aggressively. (Think of Rick Perry’s “stepped-in-it.”)
2. Slither to the side. (Think of Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk, but lateral.)
3. Step back smugly, right foot first. (Think of your favorite NFL endzone-dance.)
The eponymous Three Step has become so popular in the White House that it dominates not only the dance floor but foreign policy corridors as well.
Take NAFTA. In 1994 the United States and its neighbors adopted the North American Free Trade Agreement. NAFTA reduced barriers to trade and investment, and most analysis indicates that the agreement was beneficial for all three countries. But Donald Trump stepped in it, calling NAFTA “perhaps the worst trade deal ever made.” In the first three years of his presidency he did the Moonwalk, occasionally snubbing Canada or seducing Mexico. But then came the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. Most experts said that the differences between the agreements are cosmetic, but that didn’t stop Trump’s end zone dance: for him it was a “colossal victory” and the “largest, fairest, most balanced and modern trade agreement ever achieved.”
What about Middle East peace? First the step-in-it: Trump enters the White House vowing to broker a “bigger and better deal” than could have been imagined by his predecessors. This time the Moonwalk is performed by his son-in-law Jared Kushner. A zealously pro-Israel acolyte with zero foreign policy expertise, Kushner shuffles for three years. Then father-in-law does the end zone dance, calling his plan the “Deal of the Century.” Israel’s Prime Minister is at his side; the Palestinians have not been consulted. The deal would cede the Jordan Valley and illegal West Bank settlements to Israel. Palestine would be a patchwork nation with its capital in Abu Dis, a village east of Jerusalem, isolated by Israel’s security wall and checkpoints. A former U.S. ambassador to both Israel and Egypt calls it “the latest example of this administration’s snake oil diplomacy – packaging useless ideas and trying to market them as innovative.” In short, an Arthur Murray quality Trump Three Step.
For Trump, “Trade wars are good and easy to win.” The tweet itself is a classic step-in-it. But the easy-to-win cues up the inevitable Moonwalk. Tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel – initially invoked with a baseless argument about national security. Tariffs on Chinese imports led to Chinese tariffs on American exports, which lead to $12 billion in subsidies to American soybean farmers who’ve just lost access to China’s huge market. End zone dancing follows. In quick succession comes the USMCA (a “colossal victory,” you’ll recall). And the trade war with China segues into “Phase One,” with Trump boasting that he’d “promised citizens I would impose tariffs to confront China’s massive theft of America’s jobs [and] our strategy has worked.”
There are other numbers on the dance card: Iran (take a working détente to the brink of a hot war. Then announce that “the American people should be extremely grateful and happy” because “Iran appears to be standing down, which is … a very good thing for the world”). Or NATO (ridicule our strongest alliance and then tweet that you’ve forced the European members into larger contributions: “Tremendous things achieved for U.S. on my NATO trip … no President has ever achieved so much in so little time”). And so on, but you already feel the beat.
With so much back-to-square-one in the Trump Three Step, you’re probably thinking of Shakespeare’s “tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” It’s idiocy, for sure, but this sound and fury doesn’t signify nothing. For American businesses and farms, it signifies market anxiety. For America’s allies, alarm. For its adversaries, glee. So when you hear the Trump Three Step, it’s best to sit it out. Think Wallflower. … until election day. Then kick off your shoes and go “dancin’ in the gym.”
A former university professor and retired diplomat, Bruce Lohof writes from Red Lodge and Vienna, Austria.
