Gazette opinion: The Donald Trump 3-step

If you’re reading this newspaper, you’re probably in your mid-50s. The folks at Pew say so and that’s how I know. That’s also how I figure that you were in high school in the 1980s, when the dancing of choice was rhythm and blues. As in Don McLean’s “American Pie”:

I know that you’re in love with him / ’Cause I saw you dancin’ in the gym

You both kicked off your shoes / Man, I dig those rhythm and blues

Other generations chose other steps. For your parents it may have been the twist or, earlier, the fox trot. Some still recognize the Charleston when they see it. Today, however, we’ve something new and bold from Terpsichore, the Donald Trump Three Step. It goes like this:

1. Feet together, jump forward aggressively. (Think of Rick Perry’s “stepped-in-it.”)

2. Slither to the side. (Think of Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk, but lateral.)

3. Step back smugly, right foot first. (Think of your favorite NFL endzone-dance.)

The eponymous Three Step has become so popular in the White House that it dominates not only the dance floor but foreign policy corridors as well.