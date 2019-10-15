Three thousand years ago the Psalmist intoned, “Behold, Thou desirest truth in the inward being” (Psalms 51:6). Initially these words appear to make truthfulness a simple demand, much as honesty and sincerity would seem a matter of simple compliance with the better versions of ourselves. But past millenia have shown that knowing and doing the truth, and knowing who to trust, are not simple accomplishments, especially in cultures characterized by the loss of religious certainties.
To its credit, postmodern secular progressivism aggressively tackles social injustices, yet its divorce from moderating religious truth renders much of its platform abhorrently legalistic and punitive. To disagree with a postmodern activist is to risk unbridled condemnations of bigotry, class privilege, and ignorance—weapons of overkill that make trust “across the aisle” hard to come by!
This is not really surprising, for with the advance of Enlightenment, reason and modern science came the alleged emancipation of countries and cultures from age-old religious beliefs and norms, whereupon people increasingly claimed their own authority in matters of belief and conduct. Ironically, this embellishment of human autonomy diminishes human stature while increasing social friction. Headlines and articles now announce the widespread deterioration of trust and truth that are so vital to humanize our interdependent lives.
The September, 2019 issue of Scientific American analyzes the rising tide of propaganda and extremism that confuse a “post-truth world.” “Recent disinformation campaigns” write the editors, use “memes, manipulated videos and impersonations to spark outrage and confusion. ... Indeed, these efforts aim to engineer volatility to undermine democracy itself”.
One article is subtitled, “Dishonesty Begets Dishonesty, Rapidly Spreading Unethical Behavior through a Society”, while another says “Uncertainty in the World Threatens Our Sense of Self. To Cope, People Embrace Populism”. When people are increasingly unsure who they are amid rapid social change, they more easily fall prey to extremists who monger “us versus they.”
You have free articles remaining.
Without the beacon of a transcendent and transcultural truth to guide our governance and discourse, we will continue to collide with each other and contribute one and all to the degradation of America’s democratic freedom. Liberty is falsified when the aim of liberty is merely liberty; truth is falsified when today’s subjectivism says that truth is relative to what each person freely decides it to be.
To speak to our condition, it is fascinating to call to mind the ancient Greek and Jewish/Christian notions of truth. The ancient Greeks viewed truth (aletheia) as the discovery of that which is objective, self-subsisting reality apart from worldly appearances which easily falsify it. Truth is the correspondence between fixed ideas and observed reality, and is not a matter of changing tastes or trends. This measure of truth is largely presupposed in the development of mathematical truths and the truths of the empirical natural sciences. These empirical truths are also transcultural, which is why nuclear reactors can be built in America as well as Japan.
Can religious and ethical truth claims also be transcultural? Indeed they can! Powerfully relevant is the Jewish/Christian notion of truth (Hebrew emet), which describes not a static, self-sufficient principle of truth but rather a living and personal relationship of faithfulness and trust. God is faithful to God’s promises of love, care, justice, and redemption, and the trust of those who believe these promises leads to a living relationship of truth with God and with each other.
This definition of truth applies in a secondary sense to the faithfulness between people who seek to relate to each other simply as fellow Americans and fellow global citizens. This relational view of truth is a challenging and inviting alternative to the depersonalizing distrust, alienation and control that bedevil our politics and world.
Acquiescing to a “post-truth society” is premature for those who want to build faithfulness to each other instead of disinformation and division. This truth — faithfulness to each other that proves itself over time — is available to everyone, of any religion or no religion. More than any other, this is truth that honors our trust and furthers our freedom.