Gina Stevens: Decline to sign CI-121

As chair of Montana Farm Bureau’s Taxation Committee, I work with tax policy in Montana a lot. I am also an agriculturalist and a property owner. The impacts of CI-121 would be extremely harmful to Montana. I’m encouraging you to decline to sign the petition attempting to place this harmful ballot measure on this November’s ballot.

“Cap your property taxes” is a headline that certainly grabs your attention. At face value, this sounds wonderful. However, it is always best to be an educated voter and delve into issues no matter how perfect they seem on the surface. CI-121, the constitutional initiative with that flashy tagline, has several hidden problems.

One of the main problems with CI-121 is a lack of foresight. Property taxes fund many important parts of our communities, including schools, roads, and emergency services, among others. If we want to continue enjoying those benefits, we need tax revenue. If we cap, limit or cut off one critical flow of taxes, we will need to shift that tax burden to another section of society. Other types of properties, including both agricultural and commercial, would be the first targets hit by that shifting tax burden. COVID-19 has hit these same businesses hard in the last two years, and additional tax burdens might be the last straw for some, while others are forced to pass the costs to the consumer, resulting in even more expensive goods and services. Meanwhile, the agriculture industry would be forced to shoulder this burden along with the soaring costs of fuel and equipment. This too would be hard on the consumer pocketbook as this translates to higher food prices for all Montanans.

Another critical issue with CI-121 are the unintended and unfair outcomes. I can only assume the proponents of CI-121 are aiming to mitigate the effect of the influx of “new Montanans” on the exploding housing market and soaring property values. I can sympathize, but I do not believe this “quick fix,” short-sighted initiative is the solution. The vagueness of the initiative language does not address the reality that two identical residential properties could end up with dramatically different property taxes as the “cap” is re-evaluated when the property changes hands or significant renovations are done. So, if your son or daughter or another young newcomer to the housing market wants to buy or build a new home, or if you want to substantially renovate your existing home, both would be subject to the higher “new Montanan” property taxes. If your grandparents buy are looking to downsize and move to a smaller home, they too are subject to the “new Montanan” property taxes.

CI- 121 is not the solution to this complicated tax issue. CI-121 would force the Legislature to define all property types under new definitions, hurt already suffering business owners, farmers and ranchers, and would be extremely difficult to adjust and refine once cemented into our Constitution. I urge you to be an educated voter and not take something at face value. Do your research and decline to sign when someone asks you to sign a petition for CI-121.

Gina Stevens is chairman of Montana Farm Bureau's Taxation Committee.

