Few Supreme Court decisions are better known, and less fully understood, than Citizens United.
Ten years ago, as the state’s attorney general, I led a bipartisan coalition of states opposing Citizens United. Two years after it was decided, I then led the first major state challenge to it.
On Tuesday, Citizens United turned 10.
We know more than ever about just how wrong the justices were in their assumptions underlying the decision.
Citizens United allowed direct spending by corporations to influence American elections. Less well known is the court’s reasoning justifying new corporate spending: It would be accompanied by a vigorous system of campaign finance disclosure.
Like NASCAR drivers with company logos sewn onto their sleeves, politicians would ensure voters know the source of funds supporting—directly or indirectly—their election.
America’s experience since Citizens United has been the opposite. In the decision’s wake, dark money organizations proliferated – normalizing a staggering amount of untraceable money in political campaigns, corrupting the decision making of our elected representatives, and undermining trust in our institutions of government.
Prior to Citizens United, virtually all outside groups disclosed their donors. But since 2010, nearly a billion dollars of undisclosed spending has flowed into our elections.
It’s only going to get worse.
Last week, for example, the Koch network announced that it will spend more to influence the 2020 elections than ever before.
Outside spending in our elections without a corresponding increase in disclosure laws has been cancerous to our representative democracy. While we don’t know where all the money comes from, we know where it goes -- negative mailers, television and digital advertising, all designed to tear candidates down and Americans apart.
The result is a toxic political discourse, both in running for office and when governing, that stands in the way of real progress on the urgent issues of our time. For all the talk in Washington, we’ve seen little leadership on actually adopting the kinds of disclosure-oriented reforms that Citizens United anticipated—even ten years ago when Democrats were in charge and could have done so.
It has fallen to our states to do the work Washington won’t, fighting to preserve the role of voters in our elections. In Montana, we’ve spent the past decade working to cure the sickness that has plagued politics in the rest of the country for too long now.
Two years after Citizens United, when I challenged that decision all the way back to the Supreme Court, I argued that even if the federal election system could operate without checks on corporate money, states should at least be able to protect their own elections.
Justice Breyer, dissenting from the Court’s decision to reject our arguments, read into the future. Joined by three other Justices, he observed that our state’s long experience with these dark money groups “like considerable experience elsewhere since the Court’s decision in Citizens United, casts grave doubt on the Court’s supposition that independent expenditures do not corrupt or appear to do so.”
In Montana, we kept fighting. As governor, I worked with Republicans and Democrats in our state legislature to develop one of the most stringent campaign finance disclosure laws in the country. That law has worked for Montana. The dark money that came into our state in the 2012 election largely stayed on the sidelines in 2016 and 2018.
Then in 2018, I signed a first-in-the-nation executive order requiring large government contractors to disclose their contributions to dark money groups before becoming eligible for taxpayer business. When I did it, the same lawyers who initiated the Citizens United case sued me, too. They lost.
And just last year, I took the Trump Administration and the IRS to court over a move to make it even easier for dark money groups to hide their donors. We won.
Ten years on, we’ve lived through the corrupting influence of money in our elections, but have not received the benefit of transparency that the decision promised. The federal government has not applied serious disclosure rules to unlimited spending, and astonishing amounts of secret money now flow into our elections.
But out in the states, we’re still fighting. The stakes are too high to stop. Until we address the post-Citizens United malaise at the national level, our progress on other issues may well falter. It won’t be easy. The success I’ve had fighting this fight in Montana - a state that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump - is proof Americans, regardless of political party, support fixing a broken system. Our American democracy depends on the next decade spent doing so.