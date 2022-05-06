Graham Coppes: Timing of FWP's pen-raised pheasants plan is bad

On April 18, FWP announced that a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus was detected in wild birds and at domestic poultry farms in Montana. In its cautionary release, FWP explained that "HPAI viruses are extremely infectious and fatal to poultry and some species of wild birds."

As we have all learned over the last several years, the potential spread of viruses is serious business. With this new virus emerging in and amongst our bird populations this situation begs an important question: are we willing to risk losing our world-class upland game birds in Montana?

This viral outbreak comes at the exact time that FWP is proposing to spend up to $1 million each year to pen raise and release domestic pheasants into and amongst our wild birds over the next five years. Instead of intuitively changing course given this new information, our state's wildlife management agency is about to launch a program to operate a poultry farm.

Nowhere would bird diseases spread more quickly than at a pen-raised stocking facility. It’s a well-known fact that concentrations of animals in tight quarters spread disease, which is why the Montana Department of Livestock issued an order on April 8 prohibiting public sales of poultry, and why on March 3, the Montana Department of Livestock sent a memorandum advising producers that "outbreaks are often associated with mortality rates that approach 100% in domestic poultry.” This is serious stuff.

Regardless of what precautions FWP promises, if an outbreak occurs, the entire flock will need to be wiped out, making this program a giant waste of license dollars, at best. And at worst? Diseased birds could be released onto state lands infecting wild populations, and Montanans themselves could become seriously ill.

In neighboring Wyoming, their Game & Fish Department just had to euthanize an entire breeding operation of pheasants out of caution when nearby wild turkeys were found dead from the disease, just like they were in our own state, near Billings in late April.

Additionally, there’s a very real risk to the health of Montanans as well. Just last week, the first recorded case of HPAI transmitting to humans was recorded. And where did this take place? At a pen-raised poultry farm, in a prison.

The warning signs could not be clearer.

While the legislature appropriated money specifically for this project, that was long before avian flu arrived; the Fish & Wildlife Commission still could say no. Given this new and emerging bird virus, this seems like the perfect time for the Commission to put the chicks back in the eggs, so to speak, and prevent a biological disaster.

Graham Coppes is the volunteer conservation leader for the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. He lives in Missoula with his wife and bird dog.

