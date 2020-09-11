Guest opinioin: Make the effort to respond to the 2020 Census

With this shortened timeline, responding quickly to the 2020 Census is imperative. Thankfully, it is simple and easy to do. If you don’t have your 12 Digit Census ID, you can use your physical address. Go to my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020. Time is running out! Spread the word to your friends and neighbors: Please fill out your 2020 Census now to make sure our rural areas are fairly represented at the Legislature and that we qualify for the federal and state grant funding that we deserve based on our true population.

Nancy Schlepp is a former Meagher County Commissioner, a rancher from Ringling, and VP of Communications for the Sandfire Black Butte Copper Mining Project north of White Sulphur Springs.

Jim Peterson farms and ranches in Buffalo, has been part of the leadership teams of the MT Farm Bureau, MT Stockgrowers, One Montana, and now is the Chair of the Board of the CM Russell Museum. He was also a state legislator for 12 years and was the President of the Montana State Senate in 2011.