Guest opinion: 10-year wildfire strategy will be effective

The 10-year wildfire strategy recently announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Forest Service represents a broad consensus that more fuels management is needed to combat large and unnaturally severe fires in Montana and across the West. Any major policy initiative is bound to draw critics.

Though framed as a “paradigm shift,” it’s true many of the ideas and tactics in the strategy are not new. For example, its emphasis on coordinating cross-boundary treatments with state agencies, private landowners and other partners was a key part of the previous administration’s wildfire strategy.

Previous administrations, and members of Congress from both parties, have long called for a doubling or tripling of acres for fuel treatments. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has embraced this approach through the state’s Shared Stewardship agreement with the federal government, and in fact the state of Montana successfully doubled its acres treated in 2021. The Forest Service needs to follow suit and the Biden strategy provides a map for accomplishing that goal.

What’s different in the Biden administration’s plan is that it is backed by hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding, which was secured through the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved last year.