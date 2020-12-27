Guest opinion: A busy year for our magnificent state parks

In short, 2020 was the busiest season on record for the state park system. We all know why. Even though the pressures of a pandemic have hemmed us in, “the outside is in us all.” To reflect on the story of the girl who saved her brother at Rosebud State Park … to teach your children about how the “medicine rocks” at Medicine Rocks State Park came to be … to allow your worries to be washed away as you fish the day away on a Montana lake … These are not just ways to escape the modern world. They are ways to get in touch with what matters.

Providing this outlet in a safe way for a record number of visitors required an extraordinary effort on the part of state parks staff statewide. In addition to their usual duties, they put in 16-hour days for weeks on end, keeping public areas clean and making social distancing possible while providing an experience for visitors that continued to be first-class.

As leaders of Montana’s State Parks and Recreation Board, we thank our staff for going above and beyond at a difficult time. We thank Montana’s Legislature for continuing to invest in maintaining and improving this tremendous asset to our state. Finally, we thank all the visitors to our state parks who treat these unique spaces as the treasures they are. Thanks to all of you, we were not stuck inside in 2020. The beauty of Montana’s landscape, culture, and recreation was here for us all.

Angie Grove is chair of the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board. Mary Sheehy Moe is vice chair of the board.

