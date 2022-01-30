Guest opinion: A cancer on 'The Last Best Place'

Republicans’ support for “the big lie” about the 2020 election, and for a political party that no longer supports American democracy, or truth in general, is both a Montana and national shame. A recent poll indicates two thirds of Republicans apparently cannot tell you who legitimately won the last U.S. presidential election. Only ten per cent understand that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an insurrection. This indicates a level of ignorance, or denial, in a major political party that is unprecedented in American history and scary. If this is not a cancer, what is?

But the incivility and selfishness are sadly local and personal. While vaccinations and mask wearing are not required in Montana, responsible citizens comply, if not for themselves, to keep their neighbors safe. Whether there is some “Constitutional right” not to do so is not the point. Otherwise, the message is clear: You care about your own rights, real or perceived, but you do not give a damn about your neighbors’ rights, health, or peace of mind.