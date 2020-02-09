Guest opinion: A city NDO would be good for Billings' economy

On Feb. 24, the Billings City Council will take a vote that will have long term consequences for the city, when they decide whether to consider passing a nondiscrimination ordinance. In 2014, a similar ordinance failed on a 6-5 vote. Unfortunately, the data have shown that the need for an NDO has only grown since then, and the council’s vote this year is even more urgent.

There are many great reasons to pass an NDO, but one that should be relevant to all Billings residents is that without one, we have not been able to remain economically competitive with other cities in the state and country.

Not many of us realize that in the last two years Billings has lost population, going from 109,647 in 2016, down to 109,550 in 2018. In the same period, Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Missoula have enjoyed increased populations, ranging from 1%t (Butte) to 7% (Bozeman). All four of these cities have an NDO. Only Great Falls, also without an NDO, has experienced a decline in population.

Billings is simply not attracting and retaining residents, and particularly young residents. One reason is that since 2014, Billings has obtained the reputation of being inhospitable to the LGBTQ community, due to our being one of only a few major cities in the country to have considered an NDO and rejected it.

Millennial workers