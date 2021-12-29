Guest opinion: A Convention of States is needed to rein in federal government spending

We are sorry to report that the fiscal 2022 federal budget continues to accelerate long-term deficit trends and spends $6 trillion dollars despite a $4 trillion income. These numbers do not include the potential “Build Back Better” plan.

For fiscal year 2022, entitlement spending is expected to be $3.9 trillion. Interest on the debt is projected at $.3 trillion. An alarming 100% of revenue is spent on entitlements (Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, childcare payments, unemployment, etc.) and interest on the debt. This means that to pay for national defense or infrastructure, we must borrow from foreign nations or just print money that will debase our currency and lead to even higher inflation.

Are we so foolish to think that China or other foreign adversaries will continue to fund our military by buying US debt? How can the poorest among us afford double digit increases in food prices? Affordable housing and transportation are unattainable with price inflation at 18% and 31%. How is this just? These long-term trends are unsustainable. Either we stop it, or a foreign power will subdue us, taking our land, resources, and liberty when we are too financially weak to defend our nation.