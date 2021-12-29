Guest opinion: A dark day in Montana as wildlife officials sink to new lows

Thankfully, most grizzly bears should be denned up by then. Grizzly Bear 399— the world’s most famous mama bear — recently made it safely into her Greater Yellowstone den with her four cubs. Sadly, the safety of a den is no refuge for some of Yellowstone’s most famous wolves and wolfpacks, as 15 Yellowstone wolves have already been slaughtered this year, including seven from the Junction Butte pack, the most watched wolf pack in the park.

Winter is a time for nesting, denning, and reflecting. The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, but it also marks a return of the light.

At WildEarth Guardians, we want to end the year focusing on gratitude and all the successes we accomplished together this year for wildlife and wild places. But we also can’t shy away from telling the dark stories that continue happening. We are standing up against these injustices and for the beauty and wildness that still remains.

Above all, nature is cyclical and we know that our fight to protect the natural world will contain both moments of despair and darkness and moments of exhilaration and exuberance. Just as the winter descends, spring will also rise.

In a few months, Grizzly Bear 399 and her four cubs will emerge from their den. Let’s do everything in our power to ensure that the world they walk out into is one that values coexistence and reveres the cycle of life.

John Horning is executive director of WildEarth Guardians.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1