Guest opinion: A fresh approach to public land access in the Crazies – working together

Resolution of public land access disputes are often long, complicated, technically complex and typically controversial, which leads to the subject of the Crazy Mountains, the checkerboard landscape of almost 137,000 acres in south central Montana.

Recently, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan ruled in favor of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in litigation brought by several sporting groups. The groups in their complaint argued that the Custer Gallatin violated three federal acts by not analyzing the environmental impacts of a trail reroute, not following the 2006 Travel Plan and not protecting public use on two historic east side trails in the Crazies.

We should not be surprised by Judge Cavan’s ruling; according to the ruling, the Forest Service did meet policy and legal responsibilities, took appropriate action, fulfilled the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and importantly, engaged with local landowners, local recreationists and several local conservation groups that collectively work together as the Crazy Mountain Working Group.

In the meantime, the Forest Service completed the trail reroute after U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters denied an injunction which would have prevented the Forest Service from moving forward with the project. The trail was re-routed to federal land and an easement was secured for the portion that crosses private land, which ensures public access to public lands.

However, we are surprised by the continued assertion that Judge Cavan’s ruling is a loss for public access and as a result, the Forest Service will ‘cease to defend historical trail access rights for the public across private land’. We should reject the opinion that there was a broad policy shift made by the Forest Service over five years ago regarding historic trails and easements. There is simply no evidence of that, and boisterous media campaigns will never make it so, or replace the policy and legal choreography inherent to federal land access or acquisitions.

All of this dismisses the achievement and breadth of the Custer Gallatin Lands Program. The thousands and thousands of acres acquired in the Madison, Gallatin, and the Bridgers, resolution of long-standing access disputes like Cherry Creek south of Big Timber and the multiple trades and consolidation in the Gardiner area for wildlife benefit. None of this happened overnight or without robust policy, clear legal positions and a deep commitment to public land access.

And suggestions that this access could have been resolved like the ‘Wonder Ranch’, simply misses the point; in the Wonder Ranch decision the massive amount of continuous documentation was such that it allowed the Forest Service to file an easement interest with Madison County in support of prescriptive use.

As access issues in the Crazies continue, we should support the dialog and engagement of the Crazy Mountain Access Project, a group of sportspeople, concerned citizens, and landowners working with agency officials to bring permanent access to the east side of the Crazies...a much more productive process than distracting lawsuits and sound bites. We should look forward to the conclusion of this litigation and the Custer Gallatin moving on to other important land access and acquisition projects that have been forfeited due to precious time and resources spent on this litigation.

John Salazar, Montana Wildlife Federation board member and Crazy Mountain Working Group.

