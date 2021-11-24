Guest opinion: A message of thanks from the Montana VA

This Thanksgiving, we gather to reflect and give thanks. For almost two years, our teams and veterans have faced COVID-19 daily. In an environment of long days, sleepless nights and the loss of over 2,500 Montanans, community, innovation, and our mission to provide the best health care regardless of any situation have been strengthened. As our teams pause to join with their families and give thanks, Montana VA looks towards Thanksgiving with hearts full of gratitude.

First, we give thanks to each veteran. We are honored and privileged to serve those who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and all others who served. We are inspired by your example. In you, we see a resilient group who stood together to face the greatest threats. Despite the tragic loss of life, we see men and women who did not succumb to fear and desperation. You fought on — the best way you could — with hope. Despite the death, fear and sorrow, veterans have shown us how to fight back with hope, together.

Even as we face the pandemic — the greatest health care threat we have seen — we take inspiration from our veterans who have shown us that, together, we can overcome any challenge. Together, we can fight any foe or threat and ensure a better future. Together, we can serve each other and accomplish anything.