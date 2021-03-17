Guest opinion: A pipeline worker speaks out on Biden's Keystone XL decision

I am a pipeline worker. My father was a pipeline worker. My grandfather was a pipeline worker. My family has been on the frontlines of the energy industry for a combined 91 years. It’s in our blood.

I have worked on hundreds of pipeline projects across the country including the Dakota Access Pipeline, Millennial Pipeline, Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline. Like my father was before me, I have been part of the Pipeliners Union 798 since 1999 and have been hard at work since 18 years old.

I’ve spent my entire adult life learning this industry. I have developed my skill set to keep my good-paying job in order to pay bills and put food on the table for my family.

After President Biden signed the Executive Order to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline on January 20, 2021, he essentially signed my pink slip. I was planning to begin work in March, laying pipes across an 80-mile spread in Montana. Now at age 45, I have to start all over.

As John Kerry stood up in the briefing room, he promised we would all be placed in new jobs as solar or wind technicians. I figured it was just a pipe dream. And, so far, I have been proven right. No one from the Biden administration has reached out to me, or anyone in Pipeliners Union 798 to offer us a new job, or give guidance on how we can train for one.