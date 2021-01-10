Guest opinion: A time for soul-searching

• Uses the opportunity provided by life to create greater unity and a means for all to be uplifted to accomplish all that “We the People” together can manifest.

• Takes the gift of free will and amplifies the good one can do with their life by serving something much greater than oneself.

Just like a phoenix rising, we can first become the shining example of the “City on the Hill” by each one of us upgrading how we live. Change starts with us, you, and I, today if we wish. This is the work of the ages and some might say “our cosmic destiny.”

Even though some might say something is destiny, no destiny is automatic. It seems we are further away from our collective destiny then ever after Wednesday's events. Yet, we still have opportunity. Each one of us needs to defend and protect the freedoms we are afforded in America by our Constitution. We protect freedom by following and conforming to the Rule of Law.

We have to just say no to those who would encourage, inspire, and incite us to raise up in violence. We can not allow ourselves to be eaten bite by bite by destruction from within.

What can one person do? “We the People” can rise up and act out with kindness, acceptance, love, and peace to start a revolution in consciousness. My vision and hope are that we all rise up in prayer and greater action for union that is not based on color, creed or anything that can be used to separate our hearts from working together in service to our greater community — America. Let us start a Revolution for Wholeness that starts at home inside of us, and from that foundation let us transform our nations and all the earth to be the place we dream of.

Hertha L. Lund is founder of Four Horses for Wholeness and Lund Law, PLLC.

