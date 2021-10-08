Guest opinion: Abortion at a crossroads

Some of those discussions occurred between me and a fellow Montana legislator, Polly Holmes of Billings. Holmes was both a spirited idealist and a deep thinker. Our topic was when life began — at the time of conception or at the time of viability? The Roe v Wade framework, based on dividing the nine-month human gestation period into “trimesters,” seemed imprecise and arbitrary to Holmes and me.

The conclusion we came to was that there was an accepted consensus that life ended with the cessation of the brain function. If a “brain dead” person was legally dead, then we reasoned that a developing fetus could not be considered a life until it emitted detectable brain waves. Nothing arbitrary about that, we concluded. And so whether to have an abortion should be merely the choice of a pregnant woman prior to brain function, but subject to the protection of the laws of society afterward.

We shopped our idea around to other legislators, but found no support for it. None. The sides had become locked in. The pro-choice faction was uncompromisingly behind the verdict of Roe. The pro-life people were unyielding in their belief that life began exactly at the instant of conception.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think the uncompromising nature of the abortion issue became the symbol for an age of uncompromisable issues, which sums up where we are today.