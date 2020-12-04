Guest opinion: Adams, a losing first-term incumbent, provides example for Trump

That came after the rough and tumble election of 1800 when two of our illustrious founding fathers — John Adams and his vice president, Thomas Jefferson — squared off against each other. Each had served in the federal government since the intoxicating days of the American Revolution, both even working on the congressional committee that had drafted the Declaration of Independence. They had long been friends, and both served in George Washington’s administration, Adams as America’s first vice president, and Jefferson our first secretary of state. But by the late 1790s, after Washington had retired from politics, each represented increasingly contentious and opposing views on the power of the federal government, taxation, and our relationship with our former ally, France. Their friendship grew cold in 1800 as Jefferson and Adams found themselves at odds over the politics of the age. They actually had been (mostly) genteel presidential opponents in 1796 but an oddity in the original constitutional language required that the runner-up serve as vice president and Jefferson had finished second then. In 1798 Adams’s administration signed into law the notorious Alien and Sedition Acts that criminalized criticism of his administration and threatened newly arrived immigrants (and potential voters for Jefferson) with deportation and a substantially longer wait to become naturalized and thus eligible to vote. Consequently, Adams’s popularity plummeted and he was in grave danger of losing the election. Despite our short history, this would be unprecedented. What does an incumbent president do after losing to his reviled opponent?