Guest opinion: Afghan resettlement endangers our communities

Following the Biden Administration’s completely mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan, I have been extremely vocal in opposition to the mass evacuation and resettlement of Afghan nationals in America. I knew when I took this stance it would be controversial, but I believed then — as I do now — that the rushed evacuation and resettlement of tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals in America poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our communities and our nation.

We were told that the Afghans being brought to the United States were allies who helped our country, and that it was our duty to bring them to America. That was a lie. Only three percent of the Afghan evacuees that were brought to America possess Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) that were awarded to those that aided America. In fact, the vast majority of Afghans brought in were ineligible for SIVs — they just happened to board an American plane during the rushed evacuation.