Guest opinion: After 100 years, Montana women still marching

I began my career as a neonatal intensive care nurse, seeing the impact public health policies had on vulnerable families. As a state legislator and practicing attorney, I’ve been dedicated to improving outcomes for Montana’s women and children. I led the charge to strengthen sex trafficking laws and protect survivors. I fought for lowering the cost of prescription medication and expanding access to vital health services, including women’s access to reproductive healthcare.

I became a candidate for attorney general (the first woman to hold the position if elected) because there’s much left to do. In the spirit of commemorating the third anniversary of the Women’s March and the leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I want to highlight actions I believe necessary to ensuring the health and safety of Montana’s women and families for generations to come.

Some women gained the right to vote 100 years ago, but the fight for equality is far from over. In Montana, violence against women has not been adequately addressed. We must push for policies to stop it. Nationally, 1 in 4 girls will be sexually assaulted before age 18; 1 in 5 women will be sexually assaulted or raped in their lifetime.