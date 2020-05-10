Guest opinion: Alignment, online transition positions MSUB well

As the Chancellor of Montana State University Billings, I commend our Provost, Strategic Program Alignment committee and faculty for seeing our Strategic Program Alignment initiative to completion. This initiative was attempted multiple times previously, but never made it to fruition until now. Reducing academic programs is never an easy task, but it is necessary in order to ensure MSU Billings has a place in the future of higher education and a role in supporting our community. This time of uncertainty and economic struggle only further supports why Strategic Program Alignment was necessary at all.
1. MSU Billings had an overabundance of academic program offerings. Before we started this initiative, MSU Billings had 254 academic programs, many of which experienced little to no enrollment, low completion, and low success rates. In comparison, our peer institutions have an average of 85 programs. Reducing programs is good stewardship and keeping programs that students desire serves our students’ needs. Once the selected programs are completely phased out (students currently enrolled in these programs will be able to complete them), we will still offer 135 academic programs, which we will continue to improve and tailor to the needs of our students and workforce.
2. Phasing out unsuccessful programs will save taxpayer dollars. Currently, instruction, academic support, student services, and scholarships represents 75% of our budget. Reducing the number of programs and courses offered will help lower our reliance on adjunct faculty, thus saving public funding and increasing dollars for student scholarships, who need additional financial support now more than ever. Reducing our reliance on adjunct faculty will also allow our full-time faculty the opportunity to engage more fully with our students and support our mission of students first.
3. Program redundancies. In many instances, we offered BA and BS degrees in the same field, typically requiring only a one or two course difference. Many students expressed frustration with these types of redundancies and in response, we consolidated programs to align with their needs. As a public institution of higher education, we are proud to continue to offer math, English and Spanish classes and degrees, with major, minor, or teaching options. View the full list of academic programs we are phasing out and maintaining.
4. Saving our students on college tuition. We are also excited and proud to partner with School District 2 (SD2) on our 1+3 dual enrollment program, which will help provide a seamless transition for high school seniors to MSU Billings, starting college as sophomore education majors. This program offers high school students the opportunity to complete a full year of college in high school through a carefully selected mix of dual enrollment courses along with key education courses, thus getting them ahead in college so they can enter the workforce ahead of schedule. It will also assist in reducing our current teacher shortage due to early completion of their degree. This program will save our students thousands in college tuition, as dual enrollment courses are offered at a significantly lower rate.
5. We deliver a transformative education that empowers students from diverse backgrounds to succeed. This is our mission statement and it speaks to the demographic of our students. We serve a high percentage of first-generation students, Pell grant recipients, adult learners and veterans. Research shows that for first-generation students to succeed, an institution of higher education needs to provide holistic support, which we are very proud to offer. Our top-notch student support includes: Academic Advising and Career Services , Disability Support Services, Academic Support Services, the Military and Veterans Success Center, Student Health Services, the Phoenix Center, the Yellowjacket Emergency Food Pantry, the Native American Achievement Center, TRIO/SSS, along with staff ready to assist students in financial aid, library, writing center, etc. We are proud to employ high-caliber staff and faculty at MSU Billings who truly care about the success of our students.
Lastly, I am happy to report that having been a leader in online learning in the state for over a decade, the sudden need to transition to online courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic went much smoother than we ever could have imagined. Our skilled eLearning and IT departments worked with faculty efficiently and expediently to transition them to fully online instruction. All of our courses, online and in-person provide a high-quality education from our highly skilled and educated faculty. We are also proud to offer 30+ online programs for those who have constraints preventing them from taking in-person courses on campus. Accessibility for all learners is at the core of our course deliveries and we look forward to continuing to serve our students for many years to come.
We eagerly anticipate the coming of fall when we will welcome our students back to campus safely and in accordance with the guidelines set by The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and public health officials. We also look forward to welcoming our new students to MSU Billings this fall. You don’t have to go far to get a great education. For many, we are in your backyard. I invite you to get to know us. Explore our beautiful campuses and see what MSU Billings can offer you.
