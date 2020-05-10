Guest opinion: Alignment, online transition positions MSUB well

3. Program redundancies. In many instances, we offered BA and BS degrees in the same field, typically requiring only a one or two course difference. Many students expressed frustration with these types of redundancies and in response, we consolidated programs to align with their needs. As a public institution of higher education, we are proud to continue to offer math, English and Spanish classes and degrees, with major, minor, or teaching options. View the full list of academic programs we are phasing out and maintaining.

4. Saving our students on college tuition. We are also excited and proud to partner with School District 2 (SD2) on our 1+3 dual enrollment program, which will help provide a seamless transition for high school seniors to MSU Billings, starting college as sophomore education majors. This program offers high school students the opportunity to complete a full year of college in high school through a carefully selected mix of dual enrollment courses along with key education courses, thus getting them ahead in college so they can enter the workforce ahead of schedule. It will also assist in reducing our current teacher shortage due to early completion of their degree. This program will save our students thousands in college tuition, as dual enrollment courses are offered at a significantly lower rate.